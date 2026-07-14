Father’s Sudden Death Forces Country Singer To Cancel Upcoming Shows: “The Greatest Man I Will Ever Know”

Zach John King is mourning a major loss. The country singer took to Instagram to announce that his dad, John King, died suddenly on July 10.

“Friday my dad suddenly went home to Jesus,” King wrote. “He was our family’s rock. My best friend. The greatest man I will ever know.”

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“John King was the kind of husband, father, grandfather, friend, and follower of Jesus you’ll only find once in a lifetime,” he continued. “Those that knew him knew his eyes were never fixed on this weary world. It used to frustrate me how joyful he could be even in the worst moments of life. In his own words, that joy came from ‘the hope I have in Jesus.’”

King noted that his dad died “in the literal blink of an eye Friday,” going “home with Jesus where his soul longed to be.”

“We wanted 25 more years with him and that pain will cut deep for the rest of my life,” he wrote. “However, if there were ever a moment to be sure my dad is waiting for me in the very place all of our souls long for, it would be now.”

Zach John King Cancels Shows After His Dad’s Death

In the wake of the tragedy, King revealed that he’s “cancelling the next two weeks of shows to grieve with my family.”

“After that, imma do what my dad would want me to do and get back to work,” he assured fans.

In the weeks ahead, King was slated to play two Wisconsin festivals, as well as one in Minnesota. After that, he was scheduled to open for Luke Bryan on his Word on the Street Tour.

Beginning in August, King will be on the road with Riley Green, who’s currently on his Cowboy As It Gets Tour.

“I’ll leave ya’ll with what he said every morning even when I didn’t want to hear it, ‘Today is the day the Lord has made I will rejoice and be glad in it,’” King concluded. “I love you dad. I’ll see you soon.”

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