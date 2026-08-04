Eagles Extend Las Vegas Sphere Run With 2027 Dates

The Las Vegas Sphere has become a hot ticket for any artist. First announced in 2018, the Sphere offered performers a stage unlike any other. Embracing the surge of technological advancements, the Sphere had the largest LED display in the world. Giving groups like the Eagles the ability to visualize the lyrics to some of their biggest hits, it seemed that the iconic band wasn’t ready to say goodbye to the Sphere just yet.

Before making the announcement, the Eagles were expected to entertain fans at the Sphere throughout the rest of 2026. But thanks to the support of fans, the band found itself with a great problem – they needed more shows. Having to convince the organization behind the Sphere, the Eagles announced, “Due to overwhelming demand, four additional shows – Friday, January 15, Saturday, January 16, Friday, January 22, Saturday, January 23 – have been added to Eagles.”

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Adding the new dates to their schedule, the concert list included:

Friday, September 18

Saturday, September 19

Friday, November 13

Saturday, November 14

Friday, November 27

Saturday, November 28

Friday, December 4

Saturday, December 5

Friday, December 11

Saturday, December 12

Friday, January 15

Saturday, January 16

Friday, January 22

Saturday, January 23

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2026 Could Be End Of The Road For Don Henley And The Eagles

Breaking down the four new shows, the presale event will start on Wednesday, August 12, at 10:00 a.m. PT. For those hoping to take part in the Vibee Hotel and Experience Package, they could purchase the package beginning Wednesday, August 6, before tickets became available to the general public.

But what about the general sale? For those missing out on the presale event, the general sale will kick off on Friday, August 14, at 10:00 a.m. PT. With fans already sharing their excitement about the added shows, the latest dates appeared to prove the ongoing demand for the Eagles.

While ready to hit the ground running in 2027, fans wondered about Don Henley. Not that long ago, he announced to CBS Sunday Morning that 2026 could be his last year with the Eagles. “I think this will probably be it. I feel like we’re getting toward the end, and that will be fine, too.”

Although the future remained a mystery for Henley, the Eagles showed no signs of slowing down. With new Sphere dates already on the calendar for 2027, fans had even more chances to witness the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band in person.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

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