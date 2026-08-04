Carrie Underwood Makes a Major NFL Announcement Ahead of the New Season

Are you ready for some football? As the NFL season fast approaches, People reported that Carrie Underwood is once again set to star in NBC’s Sunday Night Football show open.

As for what fans can expect from the segment, Underwood teased that “this year’s show open welcomes Sunday Night Football into my ongoing rock star fever dream.”

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“I love this new version of the track. Once again, [creative director] Tripp [Dixon] and the incredible team behind the camera brought it to life in a whole new way that captures the spirit of this iconic song and the heart of rock ‘n’ roll,” the American Idol judge said. “It’s one of my most favorite opens yet.”

The outlet further reported that the show open will feature scenes in the recording studio, a small music venue, and a concert performance in a packed stadium.

“This season, we’ve drawn inspiration from Carrie’s deep, well-documented love of rock music,” Dixon said. “[It’s] a perfect fit since our Sunday Night Football anthem was born from pure rock ‘n’ roll: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ ‘I Hate Myself for Loving You.’”

“We’ve worked to match these two rock frequencies of past and present as they come together in Carrie’s high-energy performance,” he added. “The greatest players and teams in the NFL will take it from there.”

Fans will get their first peek at Underwood’s 14th consecutive segment on Sept. 13. That night, the Dallas Cowboys face off against the New York Giants.

Is Carrie Underwood Coming Back to American Idol?

Underwood’s news comes shortly after American Idol was renewed for a 25th season.

While the judges have yet to be confirmed for the upcoming season, Underwood has been on the panel since 2024. She’s done so alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, who’ve starred on the show since 2018.

Despite his lengthy tenure on the competition series, Bryan recently admitted that he was initially hesitant to take on the job.

“At the time, I was doing stadium shows… I was as busy as a human being could be,” Bryan told Cigar Aficionado, per Country Now. “So, I was a little reluctant to add another layer of commitment and concentration.”

“When you’re selling out football stadiums and your albums are doing everything you’ve dreamed of, throwing a distraction in the mix was something that was a little bit challenging,” he added.

Ultimately, though, he decided to accept the gig.

“Nine years later, still at the desk. I look back and it’s been an amazing experience for me,” Bryan said. “The lessons and things that I’ve learned are just countless.”

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