“She Let Me Live My Dream”: Lainey Wilson Gives a 10-Year-Old Fan the Moment of a Lifetime

The power of fame can cripple some, but for Lainey Wilson, it only strengthened the compassion she showed to others. Thanks to hits like “Heart Like a Truck” and “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” the singer won Entertainer of the Year not once but twice. Becoming a household name with more than 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Wilson proved that no level of fame would tarnish her kindness and appreciation for fans. And recently, she shared an unforgettable moment with a young fan battling spina bifida.

When performing at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium, Wilson was introduced to 10-year-old Rylee Clark. Born with spina bifida, the girl’s mother, Casey Clark, explained how the diagnosis didn’t stop her from enjoying all that life had to offer. It was that type of positivity that landed her in the front row of Wilson’s concert.

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Rylee wasn’t just there to hear Wilson. She had a plan that included a sign reading, “This is my first concert I want to sing ‘4x4xU’ with you.” With Casey and Rylee having some of the best seats in the house, Wilson quickly noticed them. And before long, Rylee and Wilson were harmonizing as the singer said, “It’s your time to shine.”

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Rylee Clark Is Living Her Best Life Thanks To Lainey Wilson

As the video went viral, fans couldn’t get enough of the passion and strength Rylee showed during her impromptu performance. “Brings tears to my eyes every time I watch it. Wow she knows all the songs word for word. So happy for her. What an experience. Would love to hear the story of how it came together. I bet she is still beaming with joy over this.”

Aside from the performance video, Casey posted an assortment of videos and photos from their time at Wilson’s concert. But for Casey, the highlight would always be watching her daughter embrace the spotlight and share her light with the world. “Well i guess I can share the rest of our concert experience. Words cant describe last night, other than unforgettable! Im so glad I got to be there with her. Watching her live out her best life is the best.”

As for what Rylee wants Wilson to know, she told WLWT5, “I want her to know she let me live my dream.”

Wilson may have been the headliner, but she made sure Rylee had her own moment in the spotlight. By taking a few moments with the young fan, she created a memory that neither Rylee nor the crowd would soon forget.

(Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)