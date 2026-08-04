Shaboozey Enlists Hollywood’s Favorite Cowboy Sam Elliott for Special Role on New Album

In 2024, Shaboozey released his third studio album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going. Nestled on the album was the No. 1 hit song “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Dominating the charts, the country singer followed its release with his newest album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, on July 31. Marking his first album in over two years, Shaboozey fully embraced the country landscape as the project featured the famed actor Sam Elliott.

Known for roles in Tombstone, Rough Riders, We Were Soldiers, and A Star Is Born, Elliott became more than an actor – he embodied the spirit of the American West. With his deep voice, signature mustache, and rugged charm, he appeared to be a beacon of the American frontier. It was that persona that caused Shaboozey to seek him out.

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While Shaboozey’s album included Elliott, the hitmaker brought in a powerful list of talent. Joining Shaboozey in the studio were Leon Bridges, Gunna, Kehlani, Orville Peck, Teyana Taylor, and Jamie Foxx. Coming packed with over a dozen songs, fans noticed Elliott’s signature voice on the track “Don’t Count Down.”

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Not looking to sign a record deal just yet, Elliott’s track acted as a bridge between “Bullets & Blades,” featuring Kehlani, and “Lone Survivor.” Walking a deserted wasteland, Elliott’s footsteps crunched into the earth as he found himself staring down an outlaw. “Time’s Up, outlaw! Your rope’s run short. Someone’s gotta pay for all the blood you took. It’s only you and us now. The rest of your bootcut boys are dead.”

With time finally coming to collect, Elliott presented the outlaw with the hard truth. “The way I see it, you’ve got two choices—stand down now and turn yourself in, or die here, lying down like a dog. You’ve got ‘til the count of five.” While he kept his word on the countdown, the actor started at 5.

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Thrilled to have Elliott on the track, Shaboozey considered the entire experience with the actor and Foxx to be unforgettable. “People always ask me, ‘What’s your dream collab?’ I would probably say Jamie Foxx and Sam Elliott. So, being in the studio with him and watching him do that was mind-blowing.”

(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)