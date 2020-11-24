Watch Black Pumas Launch Fender And Brixton’s New Headwear Line

Musicians who love to show off their love of Fender will be happy to see their latest partnership with Brixton, a premium lifestyle and headwear brand, which kicked off last week with seven new products and a video featuring The Black Pumas.

The stylish looking array includes fedoras, caps and beanies. Each of the pieces features an array of unique designs, including guitar pick holders, roach clips and other musical references, that embody the heritage of guitar blended with timeless style to offer the perfect gift for the music fan in your life this holiday season.

Fender Brixton Flood Fedora Natural

Fender Brixton Fedora Black

We got our hands (or more appropriately, heads) on one of the red beanies, and though we never look forward to colder weather, it’ll be just a little more bearable wearing this warm piece of headwear. Each of the pieces has just the right size of Fender and Brixton logo without being overbearing.

Fender Brixton Beanie

The capsule collection is available in multiple colors to appeal to a diverse range of styles including:

Fender® Flood Fedora – $115- $119

Fender® Mustang Fedora – $85

Fender® Refugee Fedora – $89

Fender® Philly Baggy Snap Cap -$55

Fender® Reverb C Snapback – $35

Fender® Sonic Beanie -$30

Fender Brixton Baggy Snap (inside)

Fender Brixton Baggy Snap

Fender tapped Brixton’s vintage-inspired style to highlight Fender’s rich music history. The collection features premium details including silk band and brim taping, 100% genuine leather bands and custom liners, all priced under $150. Seamlessly merging the worlds of music and fashion, Brixton’s design team takes the label’s heritage styles to new heights with functional roach clip feathers, featured on the Fender Flood Fedora and Fender Mustang Fedora, as a statement adornment. Nearly every piece in the capsule also boasts a guitar pick holder sweatband, exclusive of the Fender Sonic Beanie.

“We couldn’t be more excited for this collaboration with Fender,” said Davide Mattucci, Brixton’s VP of Brand Marketing. “Our brands have shared a longtime connection and these artist-inspired headwear pieces bring Brixton back to our roots in music. With many seeking comfort in music this year, it lined up well to partner with The Black Pumas to help us launch this artist inspired collection as we showcased their throwback take on modern music and style both on and off the stage.

Fender Brixton Snapback

“We are always exploring how to connect with Fender fans in unique and unexpected ways,” said Dan Heitkemper, Fender’s VP Licensing & Product. “Our collaboration with Brixton on this headwear collection is a tip of the hat, so to speak, to the artists who have left a lasting impact on our culture and on music fans around the world. Through this partnership, we are thrilled to offer Fender and Brixton fans alike with an exclusive piece of art that can be adorned and taken with them anywhere – just like the guitars of the artists they were inspired by.”