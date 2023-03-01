Foo Fighters Announce Three New Headline Dates

Foo Fighters have announced three upcoming 2023 tour dates, the first string of shows since the group lost its drummer Taylor Hawkins nearly a year ago.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

The group will kick off the new dates this spring on May 24 in New Hampshire. As of now, the shows–which include several festival dates–conclude on September 17 in New Jersey.

Tickets for the upcoming Foo Fighters shows are available via the band’s website on Friday (March 3).

As for other Foo Fighters news, the band has announced several upcoming headlining festival gigs, including the 2023 Fuji Rock Fest, Boston Calling Fest and Bonnaroo.

Hawkins died on March 2022 in Colombia when the band was on tour. In the wake of his passing, Foo Fighters put on two tribute events, in London and Los Angeles. At the end of last year, the band penned a fan message about the group’s “most difficult and tragic year.”

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life and for the past 27 years, our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together,” the letter read. “A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were—and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

A list of the band’s upcoming shows is below.

Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Dates:



05/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

06/02 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring

06/04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming

07/28-30 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock

09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Aspen Snowmass

09/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ The Town

09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sear.Hear.Now Festival

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame