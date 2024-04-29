Former ‘American Idol’ Winner Scotty McCreery Lights Up the Stage in Return Performance

It’s been 13 years since Scotty McCreery left Steven Tyler’s jaw on the floor with his cover of Travis Tritt’s “Put Some Drive in Your Country.” The North Carolina native dominated Season 10 all the way to the finale, when he bested Lauren Alaina for the crown. Since then, McCreery, now 30, has released five albums and gained entry into the Grand Ole Opry. On Sunday (April 28), he returned to the American Idol stage to show off the vocal chops that won him the title in the first place.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Scotty McCreery Prepares For Opry Induction, Fifth Album ‘Rise and Fall’: Exclusive]

Scotty McCreery Performs Latest Single on ‘American Idol’

McCreery dropped the breakup ballad “Cab in a Solo” in August 2023. It’s the lead single off his upcoming sixth studio album, Rise and Fall, which drops May 10.

The “Damn Strait” singer made lost love sound downright charming on the American Idol stage: So now I’m finding out how a heartbreak taste / With a Silver Oak, 1998 / Drinking cab in a solo / Solo in the cab of my truck.

The wise-beyond-his-years teenager of 2011 is all grown up. He’s now a husband, a father, a hitmaker, and a Grand Ole Opry member. But for some longtime fans of American Idol, his victory still “feels like yesterday.” “you’re my favorite AI grand winner..,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

Feels like yesterday.. 🥹 you're my favorite AI grand winner.. ☺️♥️ — 𝑮𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒂𝒏 🌃 (@gillgoodwater) April 24, 2024

Another fan added, “I still have your first CD pack! So proud of you!”

Awesome @ScottyMcCreery! I still have your first CD pack!❤️ So proud of you! pic.twitter.com/nxAV20BbIn — JoyMatters17 (@JH091772) April 23, 2024

“Cab in a Solo” climbed to No. 2 on Billboard’s U.S. Country Airplay chart. Performing it on the stage where his career began was a surreal moment for McCreery. More than that, though, the “I Love You This Big” singer couldn’t wait to offer some support to season 22’s top 10 contestants.

“I’m always happy to chat and help them any way I can. I mean, it’s a ringer they put you through on Idol,” McCreery told Country Now. “Any of those TV shows, not just Idol. It’s a lot at once and you’ve got to just do your best to get through it and sound good and pick great songs and look confident. If I can help, I love doing that stuff.”

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images