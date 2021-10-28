Gabby Barrett Performs on ‘The Late Show’ & Surprises Fans with Album Announcement

Tuesday night (October 26), the strikingly dynamic country songstress Gabby Barrett performed on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. On the live stage, Barrett sang her irresistibly upbeat song “Footprints on the Moon,” alongside her husband and lead guitarist, Cade Foehner.

Barrett premiered the official music video for “Footprints on the Moon” on September 17, and the video features an appearance from Barrett’s young daughter, Baylah May. “I really wish that I had a song like this to listen to when I was kind of coming up and going through school and going through some of those hard times. I needed that extra oomph and inspiration,” Barrett said in a statement about the song.

“[The young girl is] playing me as I was younger, and [acting out] the things that I would think about and do, and what I saw for my life. And then older me — me — is reenacting that actually happening now today. So, it’s kind of a cool 360 to look at everything and hopefully, it encourages you to dream big.”

On The Late Show, Barrett also surprised fans by announcing the forthcoming release of an expanded, deluxe version of her debut album Goldmine. The record, Goldmine (Deluxe), is set for a November 19 release, and you can pre-order it here.

Goldmine was first released on June 19, 2020, through Warner Music Nashville. The 13-track record includes the five-time Platinum single “I Hope,” in addition to the remix of the hit song with Charlie Puth. “I Hope” was also the best-selling country song of 2020 in the United States.

Proof of her growing success and devoted fans, Gabby Barrett is the most-nominated female artist for the upcoming 55th CMA Awards on November 10. Specifically, the singer is up for the Song of the Year and Single of the Year for “The Good Ones,” Female Artist of the Year, and New Artist of the Year.

Watch Gabby Barrett perform “Footprints on the Moon” below.

Photo courtesy of WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE.