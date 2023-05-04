Gabby Barrett Says Luke Combs Sent Her a Song for Next Album

Country music fans could expect a new Gabby Barrett album in the near future.

Videos by American Songwriter

The American Idol alum has been dropping several easter eggs regarding her sophomore project and previously told ET’s Cassie DiLaura that a song penned by Luke Combs will be on the track list.

Ahead of her 2023 Stagecoach set at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, Barrett explained how Combs pitched the unreleased track. The upcoming song is centered around parenthood.

Barrett and her husband, Cade Foehner, are parents to daughter Baylah May Foehner and son Augustine Boone Foehner, who they welcomed in late October. On the other hand, Combs is the father to Tex Lawrence and is expecting another son later this year.

Barrett explained that having young children “connected” them to the song. When Combs penned the track, he was expecting his first child with his wife Nicole Combs and didn’t know the gender. Barrett said she was surprised to receive a text from the country sensation.

“I was sitting in the bathtub one day. I heard my phone ding, and he had texted me and explained that this song was written with a couple of friends,” recalled Barrett. “It wasn’t gonna work for him because he didn’t know if his child – his wife was still pregnant at the time, with their first baby, and they didn’t know if it was a girl or a boy. Come to find out, it was a boy – this song was written more for a girl.”

She continued, “He knows that I have a daughter. So, it really resonated with me, and it fits perfectly.”

In early March, the singer/songwriter turned to social media to share a glimpse of the tribute dedicated to her daughter. The audio file did not include instrumentals, as it was a stripped-back version that placed her robust vocals on full display.

He said dance like no one’s watching / Whatever you do / And if life gives you love, fall in | But always be you, belts the songstress. ‘Cause girl, it’s a big world / And it’s so easy to get lost in / So dance like no one’s watching.

Barrett confirmed with ET that fans wouldn’t have to wait much longer, as she is in the studio cultivating the collection to perfection.

“We’re almost finished with it. It should come out this year. Hopefully, like, early fall is the goal,” she confidently shared. “I’m way more intentionally connected to these songs than my first album, I would say. Every song moves me in a certain way, and it’s just me grown up. The past years that I’ve lived, I’ve lived a lot of years in a short amount of time. It’s grown up, it’s fresh, and I’m hoping people really can resonate with it.”

The forthcoming record follows her record-breaking 2020 debut project, Goldmine. The 13-song collection includes her No.1 hit “The Good Ones,” “I Hope” featuring Charlie Puth, “Footprints On The Moon,” “Thank God.”

(Photo: Gabby Barrett by Robby Klein)