Garth Brooks Announces New Stop on 2026 Blame It All on My Roots Tour

When it comes to the rise of bots, buying concert tickets had become a battle of its own for regular fans. Not looking to make a profit, most fans found themselves having to spend hundreds and even thousands over the asking price to see their favorite performer. While artists criticized the ticket-buying process, Garth Brooks took matters into his own hands. By revealing each city gradually and capping ticket prices, the country singer fought back. And now, he had announced the upcoming stops on his historic tour.

With a career spanning decades, Brooks knew how to entertain a crowd. And it was somewhat easy for the singer thanks to timeless hits like “Friends in Low Places” and “The Dance.” But knowing he could charge fans hundreds to see him on stage, the country icon didn’t want his time in the spotlight to be about the money. And it helped that Brooks had a net worth of over $300 million.

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But no matter his wealth or stardom, Brooks never forgot that it was the fans who made his dreams achievable. And that’s why on November 13 and 14, he will take the stage at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. Revealing his November schedule, tickets for the Seattle shows will begin on Friday, October 23, at 10:00 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.

[RELATED: Remember When Garth Brooks Took on an Alter Ego for One Album in 1999?]

Garth Brooks Has No Idea What To Expect At His Own Concerts

And remember, when trying to pick the best seat to purchase, don’t worry about the money. No matter the seat or location, all tickets to Brooks’ concert will be $155.50. That included all the fees and taxes that came with a usual ticket.

Offering a new way to tour, Brooks promised that no two shows were the same. And the reason – “I trust the crowd to drive the show. They know where they want to go, they know what they want to hear, and a good entertainer keeps their eyes and ears open.”

Allowing the fans to dictate the show, Brooks always had a setlist in mind. “Ninety-nine percent of the time, we have a setlist and 100 percent of the time I NEVER follow it. For me, an entertainer has to be flexible, make audibles on the fly, and a great band and crew will make the adjustments they need to make it all appear seamless.”

Making the 2026 Blame It All on My Roots Arena Tour about the fans, Brooks gave them more than an affordable ticket. Once inside the arena, the country singer handed them control. And when Brooks walked on stage in Seattle, even he didn’t know what song was coming next.

(Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)



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