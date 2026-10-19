Mötley Crüe Announces 2027 Las Vegas Residency With a Fan-Voted Setlist and Songs Not Played in Decades

While surviving more than a few lineup changes over the decades, Mötley Crüe continues to entertain fans all over the world. Although their last album to be released was Saints of Los Angeles in 2008, the band has consistently performed over the last few years. And when helming their 2025 Las Vegas residency, it appeared that Sin City grabbed the heavy metal band. With 2027 right around the corner, Mötley Crüe announced Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, and John 5 would be returning for another residency.

Kicking off in March, Mötley Crüe will take over the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for eight shows. For now, the concert series will conclude on April 3. But with fans eagerly waiting for tickets to go on sale, the band could add more dates in the future. Mötley Crüe promised an evening, “Featuring stunning visuals and a fan-voted setlist of iconic hits — including songs returning to the stage for the first time in decades — this special limited run of performances promises to highlight the legendary bravado, spectacle, and high-voltage energy only Motley Crue can deliver.”

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Besides announcing another residency, the iconic band focused on the fans. In the press release, the group revealed a “fan-voted setlist.” For most concerts, fans could only hope to hear their favorite song from their favorite artist. But not Mötley Crüe. They wanted fans to be the ones who decided. And with hits like “Dr. Feelgood” and “Kickstart My Heart,” the Las Vegas residency appeared to be a celebration decades in the making.

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When And Where To Buy Mötley Crüe Tickets

For those looking to purchase tickets to see Mötley Crüe in Las Vegas, there were a few options. The first sale will launch on October 20 for Citi cardholders and Members of Mötley Crüe’s S.I.N. Club. Following the event, another pre-sale will begin on October 22 and grant access to Caesars Rewards, Caesars Entertainment Loyalty program, and Live Nation members.

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But what about the general sale? After the last pre-sale event on October 22, the general sale will start on October 23. Giving fans several ways to snag a ticket, a portion of the proceeds from the sales would go to fund the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

With some songs returning to the stage for the first time in decades, longtime fans could finally get the chance to hear a favorite they thought Mötley Crüe had retired. And in Las Vegas, where just about anything could happen, the band was letting fans decide exactly what happened next.

(Photo credit should read Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images)