The Eagles Add New Dates to Their 2027 Sphere Residency

The Eagles are gearing up for a big 2027. The band is set to return to Las Vegas’ Sphere next year, with new dates already added to their calendar.

After completing eight shows at the high-tech venue this November and December, the band will kick off 2027 with even more Sphere shows.

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The Eagles will play in Sin City over six dates in January 2027. They’ll start off the shows on Jan 8. and 9., and return the next two Fridays and Saturdays for even more concerts.

The Eagles first played the Sphere back in 2024, and have since set the record for the longest-running residency at the venue.

What to Know About The Eagles at the Sphere

Shortly after the band’s run kicked off, Vince Gill spoke to American Songwriter about playing at the “staggeringly massive” venue.

“It’s a trip. It’s the most people I’ve ever been ignored by when I’m playing,” he quipped. “You’re playing, and they’re all staring at all the stuff on the ceiling. They’re not paying any attention to you. It’s kind of fun, really.”

“The whole point of that show and that building is the visual side of it,” he added. “I never wanted to see anybody running around on the stage and yelling at me and being aerobic and bombs going off and pyro and whatever. And it’s a great show.”

Then, two years later, Don Henley reflected on the experience during an interview with CBS News.

“The sound system is like nothing on the planet,” he said. “There are about 167,000 speakers in that dome.”

Performing for Eagles fans after more than five decades as a band is a special experience in and of itself.

“After a while, you learn to make friends with the songs,” Henley said. “It’s not about us. It’s about what they mean to the people we’re playing them for. You have to play every night with your heart in it. Music is medicine. And people need some medicine right now.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Eagles

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