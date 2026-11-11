Garth Brooks Isn’t Slowing Down: Country Superstar Announces First 2027 Tour Dates

With fans constantly criticizing the soaring prices of concert tickets, Garth Brooks decided to take action. Kicking off the Blame It All On My Roots tour, the hitmaker capped the price of a single ticket at $155. The decision was not only to make it affordable, but to fight the increase in bots on platforms like Ticketmaster. Although the singer still struggled with the bots, Brooks recently announced the continuation of his tour and where his first stop in 2027 will be.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Brooks was thrilled to share the news that he was pushing his tour into 2027. Since the first concert in Indianapolis, he has received a mountain of praise from fans for his sets. But again, the show wasn’t over just yet. In the video, he announced that he would be taking over the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas.

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More than excited about the new year, Brooks wrote in the caption, “Well, the FIRST stop of 2027 is OFFICIALLY OUT OF THE BAG!!! LITTLE ROCK!!! ARKANSAS, it feels GOOD to be coming BACK!!! Couldn’t ask for a better way to kick off 2027 than bringing the Blame It All On My Roots Tour your way!!! 2027 is already looking GOOD!!!”

[RELATED: Remember When Garth Brooks Took on an Alter Ego for One Album in 1999?]

Garth Brooks Now Owns A Piece Of Nashville Radio

Feeling good, Brooks added that the official sale will start on November 20 at 11:00 a.m. ET. And he was sure to note that a ticket to his concert would make one of the best stocking stuffers for the holiday season.

Aside from his time on the road, Brooks wasn’t finished with Nashville. On Tuesday, he announced that his company, Sevens Network, purchased the Lightning 100 radio station. A notable station in Nashville, Brooks hoped to use the station to highlight “the legends, the greats, and the future greats.”

And speaking of those future greats, Brooks turned his attention to the Queens of Country. “That vision includes making sure the women who helped build country music are heard alongside the women leading it today. Female artists have historically received significantly less country radio airplay than their male counterparts. By featuring female artists from the 1960s through today’s stars, FM-100 has an opportunity to showcase generations of voices together.”

Between extending his tour and expanding his influence in Nashville, Brooks already had plenty to celebrate heading into 2027. But with his being Brooks – he was just getting started.

(Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)



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