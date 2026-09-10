Lainey Wilson Tapped To Open for Harry Styles on 2027 Stadium Tour

Lainey Wilson is going over to the pop side. Harry Styles recently announced the final dates of his Together, Together Tour, and the country star is set to open up for the One Direction alum during one stop.

Wilson will open for Styles when he travels to Toronto, Canada, to play two concerts on May 7 and 8. The “Phone, Keys, Wallet” singer celebrated the news on her Instagram Story, writing, “See you all in Torontooo!”

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The 2027 leg of Styles’ tour will kick off next April in Phoenix, Arizona. In each of the 12 cities across North America and Europe, Styles will welcome a different opening act to the stage.

Kylie Minogue, The Womack Sisters, and LCD Soundsystem are among the selected performers. Tears for Fears will serve as the openers for the final shows of Styles’ run, which will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium in August 2027.

Styles kicked off his latest trek in Amsterdam back in May. He’s performed in cities all over the world since then, and is currently in the midst of a residency at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. After he plays his final show there on Halloween night, Styles will wrap up his 2026 run in Australia.

Harry Styles’ Email to Fans

The day before Styles announced his 2027 tour dates, he sent a letter to fans via email.

“When we decided to do the 2026 tour I knew it would be special but what you turned it into was far beyond what I could have imagined,” he wrote. “I love playing music, I love being with all of you and being a part of the love and joy you all create together every night.”

“That’s why I wanted you to be the first to know we will be adding 2027 dates, which honestly, at first I found daunting,” Styles continued. “Being an artist is the only life I’ve ever known really, I have been doing this since I was 16 years old, and I feel like the luckiest person in the world to still be sharing these moments with you.”

Styles went on to reveal that the 2027 dates will be the final cities of the Together, Together Tour.

“After that, I don’t know what comes next for me, but I know that I’m excited to find out,” he wrote. “I can’t wait for us to keep dancing with all our friends, I hope to see you there. Thank you for coming out to see us, and for all the love and support you’ve given me over the years.”

Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images



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