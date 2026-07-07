Eagles Give Fans More Chances To See Their Sphere Residency: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Since the Las Vegas Sphere opened, the technologically-advanced venue has welcomed millions of visitors around the world. At the same time, bands fought to add their name to the schedule. And so far, U2, the Backstreet Boys, No Doubt, Dead & Company, Phish, and Kenny Chesney have had the pleasure of taking the stage. Although the Eagles also performed at the Sphere, they recently crossed a unique milestone when adding new dates to their Las Vegas residency.

Getting the chance to see the Eagles at the Sphere would be a dream come true for most fans. But at the same time, many are unable to make the trip due to scheduling. Well, for those who missed their first run at the Sphere, they will have yet another chance to see the historic band in Sin City.

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Given the massive demand from fans, the Eagles announced they had added four new shows to their 2026 schedule. “Due to overwhelming demand, four additional shows — Friday, December 4, Saturday, December 5, Friday, December 11, and Saturday, December 12 – have been added to Eagles – Live in Concert at Sphere.”

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When Fans Can Get Tickets To The Eagles In Las Vegas

While thrilled to offer fans another chance to make their dream a reality, the Eagles also celebrated making history. With the added shows, the band now holds the title of “longest-running residency” at the Sphere.

With fans gearing up for a rush to get tickets, a presale event will start on Wednesday, July 15, at 10:00 a.m. PT. General ticket sales will go live on Friday, July 17, at 10:00 a.m. Fans can head over to Eagles.com for more details and to purchase tickets.

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Looking at their complete Las Vegas Sphere schedule for the rest of the year, the dates included:

September 18 2026 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Sphere (USA)

September 19 2026 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Sphere (USA)

November 13 2026 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Sphere (USA)

November 14 2026 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Sphere (USA)

November 27 2026 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Sphere (USA)

November 28 2026 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Sphere (USA)

December 04 2026 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Sphere (USA)

December 05 2026 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Sphere (USA)

December 11 2026 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Sphere (USA)

December 12 2026 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – Sphere (USA)

The Eagles may have extended their stay in Las Vegas, but fans shouldn’t expect tickets to last long. If the first wave of shows was any indication, these newly added dates could sell out in a flash.

(Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

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