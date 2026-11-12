Morgan Wallen Is Hitting the Road Again With His 2027 “Last Time I Checked” Tour

With 2027 right around the corner, some might be wondering what the new year will bring. But not Morgan Wallen. Over the last few years, the country singer has consistently hit the road. In 2022, he helmed The Dangerous Tour. After that, there was the One Night at a Time World Tour, the I’m the Problem Tour, and the I’m Still the Problem Tour. And with each new tour, Wallen expanded his stardom beyond country music. Setting records and making history, Wallen was ready to extend his legacy into the new year with the Last Time I Checked Tour.

Wallen already had fans excited for 2027 when he announced his own festival, Sand in My Boots, was returning. And it was packed with stars like Koe Wetzel, Kings of Leon, Ella Langley, and more. But again, that was just the start. On Thursday, the hitmaker announced that he would be kicking off the Last Time I Checked Tour next summer.

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Looking at the details, the tour will start on June 11 in Tampa, Florida. After spending a few nights in the Sunshine State, he would continue to travel the country, stopping in Georgia, New York, Texas, Ohio, and Tennessee. For now, the tour will conclude on August 28 in Nashville. But as Wallen proved in the past, the demand could add a few more stops.

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When And Where To Buy Morgan Wallen Tickets

What about tickets? For those wanting to celebrate 2027 alongside Wallen, the pre-sale registration opened with the announcement and will run until November 19. The general public sale will start on Friday, November 20 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Like any tour, Wallen offered more than tickets. Knowing some fans wanted to make their experience completely unforgettable, the singer advertised travel and VIP packages. Each offer included tickets, hotel accommodations, on-stage photos, limited-edition merchandise, and reserved seating.

Going beyond Wallen, the Last Time I Checked tour also promoted special appearances from Hardy, Cole Swindell, Stella Lefty, Thomas Rhett, and the legendary Brooks & Dunn. Already gaining thousands of likes, it seemed the only thing fans hated was having to wait.

Between the return of Sand in My Boots and the announcement of another major tour, Wallen had already given fans plenty to celebrate. And for Wallen, it was another chance to celebrate country music alongside the artists and fans who helped shape his career.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)



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