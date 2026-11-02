Morgan Wallen’s Sand in My Boots Festival Returns in 2027, and He’s Bringing Some Famous Friends Along

In 2025, Morgan Wallen proved his talents went far beyond songwriting and performing as he organized the Sand In My Boots Festival. Taking over the beaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, the hitmaker wasn’t alone as he welcomed Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Riley Green, Chase Rice, Three 6 Mafia, T-Pain, and more. While a massive success, the festival was ultimately canceled in 2026. With fans wondering what the future held for the festival, the organizers recently revealed the 2027 lineup that was nothing short of historic.

What exactly is the Sand In My Boots festival? Is it a country music festival? A rock festival? Or something completely different? How about all three? For fans of rock, rap, and country, the festival had an act for every person. Looking at country, the festival promoted names like Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Koe Wetzel, Carter Faith, and more. But that was just the start. On the rock side, there was Kings of Leon. And highlighting the early 2000s, the schedule included Gucci Mane, Juicy J, and Ying Yang Twins. Again, that was just the start.

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Thrilled to bring the festival back for another year, Wallen promised an entirely different experience from 2025. “One thing I’m looking forward to the most about bringing Sand In My Boots Festival back is being able to have new concepts on stage and trying to elevate the experience overall for the fans, myself and other artists on the bill. I think it’s going to be really top-notch and we’re going to try to do it even better this time.”

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The Price To Experience Morgan Wallen, Ella Langley, And More

With the festival running from May 21-23, 2027, a pre-sale event will kick off on Friday, November 6, at 10:00 a.m. CT. Now, what about prices and packages? Keeping his promise, Wallen brought entertainment and comfort to the beaches of Gulf Shores. But it came at a price. For those who just wanted to be part of the festival, a general admission pass was $676.87.

From there, the Sand in My Boots festival advertised packages like the Party Pit Pass ($1,354.87), which included front-of-stage access, the VIP Pass ($2,484.87), featuring complimentary drinks, pools, and private lounges, and the Super VIP Pass ($3,614.87), offering gourmet dining, exclusive viewing areas, and a private concierge.

Watching some of the biggest names in music while cooling off in a pool sounded like an unforgettable festival. But it didn’t stop with gourmet treats, pools, and private lounges. The Livin’ The Dream Pass was for the ultimate festival lover.

Livin’ The Dream included upfront viewing, complimentary drinks and snacks, private WiFi, and a dedicated concierge. Fans also received an on-stage photo opportunity, beach buggy transportation, charging lockers, and exclusive merchandise. And the price – $7,698.90.

While most fans might not have $8,000 lying around for a weekend of music, Wallen wasn’t holding back when it came to the 2027 festival. And while some fans might be happy standing in the sand, others could enjoy the music from the comfort of a private lounge.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)



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