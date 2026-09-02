Garth Brooks Fans Think He’s Playing a Secret Show in Denver Under an Alias—Here’s Why

Garth Brook may have something big up his sleeve. The country star is getting ready to play four back-to-back shows in Denver, Colorado, but fans think a fifth concert is in the works too.

Speculation about a potential fifth show began when local venue the Grizzly Rose posted about an upcoming show.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Y’all really don’t want to miss Yukon Jack performing this Thursday!” the venue wrote on Instagram.

On their website, the Grizzly Rose provided more details about the mysterious concert, which will be held on Sept. 3, one day before Brooks’ first show at Ball Arena.

Instead of selling tickets to the event ahead of time, the venue is doing so at the door, beginning two hours before fans are allowed inside.

As for why fans think the show is related to Brooks, according to KYGO Program Director and Afternoon Show’s Shawn Patrick, the singer once played a small pop up show under the name Yukon Jack in 1993.

Additionally, Brooks, whose hometown in Yukon, Oklahoma, has made his love for the Grizzly Rose clear.

He name dropped the venue in his 1995 song, “The Old Stuff.” More recently, he spoke about the location in an interview with the local NBC affiliate.

“You can go to the Grizzly Rose. I mean, I got to tell you truthfully, I’d play that place tomorrow,” Brooks told the outlet in August. “I love that place, great memories.”

What to Know About Garth Brooks’ Tour

Brooks kicked off his Blame It All on My Roots Tour in Indianapolis, Indiana, back in August. After the shows in Denver, Brooks will head to Chicago, Illinois, Washington D.C., and Orlando, Florida. Brooks is slated to announce more tour stops in the coming weeks.

Ahead of his D.C. shows, Brooks spoke to a local outlet about his current trek.

“It’s fun to get back into the arenas. Stadiums are great, and yes, size does matter, but the truth is, man, the arenas are kind of where we were born,” he said. “It’s a retro tour.”

“’90s country right now is off the charts for some reason, so we’re just enjoying it,” Brooks continued. “We’re bringing back the ’90s tour, all the gags that we did in the ’90s, all the music from the ’90s. This should be fun.”

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images