Gary Clark Jr. Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer Gary Clark Jr. has announced his first leg of North American tour dates for 2022.

The strings of dates will begin in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on January 28 and run into February, concluding (for now) on February 5 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. See the full list of gigs below.

Clark Jr. has also announced a number of summer dates in Europe touring with famed rock band Guns N’ Roses. Those gigs begin in Lisboa, Portugal on June 4 and conclude on July 13 in Vienna, Austria. See below for a full list of those dates below, as well.

Clark Jr.’s star has continued to rise since his first Grammy Award win in 2014. The 37-year-old Austin, Texas-born musician released his latest record, This Land, in 2019 to great recognition, including the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album in 2020. It’s rumored he has a new LP set for 2022.

Clark Jr. released his first record, Worry No More, in 2001.

In November, Clark Jr. played his last gig of the year as part of his most recent tour. The final gig took place in the Crescent City at the Fillmore New Orleans, which he noted on his Instagram page, writing, “Last one for the year tonight in New Orleans @thefillmorenola

Check out a recent live video from Clark Jr., who is considered one of the best 6-string players in the world today, performing at Lollapalooza over the summer, covering the Beatles’ song, “Come Together.”

US TOUR DATES 2022:

Jan 28             Oklahoma City, OK      The Criterion

Jan 29             Tulsa OK                     Cain’s Ballroom

Jan 30             Tulsa OK                     Cain’s Ballroom

Jan 31             Wichita, KS                  Wave

Feb 02             San Antonio, TX           Tobin Center For The Performing Arts

Feb 05             Lake Charles, LA         Golden Nugget Lake Charles

Europe 2022: All dates below with Guns N’ Roses

Jun 04             Lisboa, Portugal                       Passeio Maritimo

Jun 07             Seville, Spain                           Benito Villamerin Stadium

Jun 15             Rogaland, Norway                    Forus Travbane (Forus Racecourse)

Jun 18             Prague, Czech Republic           Letnany Airport

Jun 20             Warsaw, Poland                       PGE Narodowy

Jun 23             Groningen, Netherlands            Stadspark Groningen

Jun 28             Dublin, Ireland                          Marlay Park

July 01            London, UK                             Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 02            London, UK                             Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 05            Glasgow, UK                            TRNSMT Festival (Glasgow Green)

July 08            Munich, Germany                     Munich Olympic Stadium

July 10            Milan, Italy                               San Siro Stadium

July 13            Vienna, Austria                        Ernst Happel Stadion Wien

