‘Sunday Night Football’ Fans Eat Up Carrie Underwood’s Theme Song

What better way to ring in the New Year than with a New Year’s Eve edition of Sunday Night Football? As she has for the past 11 years, Carrie Underwood once again served as the intro vocals for Sunday night’s game with her rendition of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Per usual, fans treasured the catchy theme song, taking to social media to shower Underwood with praise.

My favorite part of Sunday Night Football is Carrie Underwood’s song, & that’s with absolutely no disrespect to Sunday Night Football



That’s just how good her song is — ˙⋆⟡♡ Ty ♡⟡⋆˙ ➡️ ✨Ultra🌴 (@tylernotttaylor) December 18, 2023

Sunday’s game features a showdown between NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Both teams own a 7-8 record as they look to keep their postseason hopes alive.

[Get Tickets to See Carrie Underwood: REFLECTION via StubHub]

Underwood’s rendition is a modified version of Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself For Loving You.” Speaking with SiriusXM, Underwood explained her process of recording the Sunday Night Football theme song.

“I do the whole main version, but then we go through and pick up all the matchups for each week of regular season football and then we go into playoff football,” she noted.

“And I then sing every possible combination of teams that could possibly, maybe play each other, even if you know, even if in the back of your mind, you’re like, ‘I know they ain’t going to make it into the playoffs. I don’t know why we’re doing this.’ We do it anyway just because the one time you don’t they’re going to call you up and you’re going to have to go back in the studio, so just get it all done.”

As for the possibility of Underwood taking her partnership with the NFL to the big game one day and performing on Super Bowl Sunday, she had this to say.

“I don’t know. I mean, that’s a lot of pressure. It would have to be just the right circumstances, and I don’t know,” she said.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.