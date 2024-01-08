‘Sunday Night Football’ Fans Abuzz Over Carrie Underwood’s Theme Song in Season Finale

More than just a game, the NFL is an American tradition. From months before the season even starts, fans gather together and talk scenarios, trades, and hopes of future glory. Over the last decade, fans not only waited for that first Sunday of the NFL season but also to see Carrie Underwood perform her famed “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.” With it being the last Sunday of the regular season, fans are taking a moment to enjoy Underwood’s football anthem before Sundays become just another day of the week.

As many teams walked into the final week, with playoff dreams in their eyes, fans clamored to their seats to watch their favorite players clash for a chance to make Super Bowl history. With Underwood welcoming them, fans wrote, “Every Sunday I forward to seeing and listening to Carrie.” One person proved just how powerful music can be. “This is powerful medicine, She’s ready and got me ready to pad up.”

Did anyone else just dance around like a psycho when Carrie Underwood came on? No, just me?😅 ITS SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL LETS GO!!!!! #BillsMafia — Brooke Kromer (@BrookeKromer) January 8, 2024

Carrie Underwood has saved arguably Her best performance for last on this Sunday Night Football. Her voice is like a harmony of angels. A voice so pure, sweet and delicate She lifts your soul into a soft warm embrace that leaves you longing for nothing more. This is heaven — MARCUS SMART DPOY OF THE YEAR 2022 (@petigs) January 8, 2024

Last time Carrie Underwood is on my Tv for a Sunday night regular season game this year. This is special — Julian (@Julian4959) January 8, 2024

Carrie Underwood's sunday night song is generational — Croy🫠 (@RIPStefanskiSzn) January 8, 2024

Some fans even suggested the song be more than just an anthem for the NFL. “This song should be on iTunes and sold as a single and ringtone.”

Sunday night’s clash is an AFC bout between the 10-6 Buffalo Bills and 11-5 Miami Dolphins. Both teams have punched a ticket to the postseason.

Enjoy Exercising With Carrie Underwood

Besides marking her own spot in the NFL, Underwood recently revealed her new workout music playlist on the SiriusXM app. Called Carr-dio, the playlist can be found on Channel 105. Discussing the songs she likes to exercise to, she noted it’s “all about just picking music that makes you feel good. I like stuff that I can either dance to or get mad with — it kind of depends on my mood and what I’m doing.”

Underwood named one of the songs on the playlist, Falling In Reverse’s “Watch the World Burn”. Her reasoning for the decision – “It switches gears a lot, and it’s kind of an epic song. Whenever you get a song that is just epic — like, it’s long and visual and switching cadence — I always think that’s cool. So that one gets me going.”

