Liam Gallagher is Still Holding Out Hope Brother Noel Will Come to His Solo Shows, Saves Him a Seat

Liam Gallagher has apparently not given up on his older brother, Noel. While the two have had a notorious feud since their last performance together in 2009, it seems that Liam is still holding out hope that Noel will show up at one of his solo concerts. He even goes so far as to save Noel a seat during his Definitely Maybe Tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

This news came about when a Twitter user who goes by Simon Love trolled Oasis fans with a photo of Noel Gallagher’s name on a reserved seat. “I’m in a hospitality box at #LiamGallagher and I’ve just seen this on a seat in front of mine,” the accompanying tweet reads. Later, the poster admitted to making up the part about being at a Liam Gallagher solo show.

“The photo is one I took at a Jesus And Mary Chain show from 2014,” they revealed. Still, one Oasis fan directly asked Liam if he saves his brother a seat at his current shows. Their Twitter account has since been set to private, but Liam answered the question.

“Yes you never know,” he wrote.

Yes you never know — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 15, 2024

[RELATED: Liam Gallagher Says Brother Noel is “Still Playing Hard To Get” Concerning Oasis Reunion]

Liam Gallagher is apparently not opposed to extending an olive branch to his older brother, however, he does go about it in interesting ways. While preparing for the 30th Anniversary Definitely Maybe Tour, Liam allegedly had his people contact Noel’s people in an attempt to ask him to join the tour. Not a personal invitation from brother to brother, which may have gone over better, but who knows with the Gallagher brothers. The answer was ultimately “no,” of course.

Liam Gallagher Apparently Wants to Reconcile With His Brother Noel, But Fans Shouldn’t Hold Their Breath for an Oasis Reunion

Similarly, Liam surprised fans at one of his solo shows by dedicating the song “Half the World Away” to his “little brother” Noel. Whether he was literally calling his brother “little” or got momentarily confused as to who is older, we’re not sure. However, he did claim he saw Noel at a fancy chocolate shop around that time, which referenced a quote where he claimed he’d accept an apology and a box of chocolates from his brother.

“So I’m gonna dedicate this next tune to my little brother, who’s still playing hard to get,” he told the audience at the time. “But that’s alright. Word on the street is he was spotted in a really posh chocolate shop – one of them Thorntons – buying some chocolates. So you never know! D’you know what I mean?”

You never know seems to be the Gallagher brothers’ motto, as you truly never know when or even if they will reconcile. Though, the responsibility for a reunion is firmly placed in Noel’s hands. Liam has repeatedly stated that he’s not the one who will make the call to get Oasis back together.

“[Noel is] the one who split the band up, so he’ll be doing the calling,” Liam has said, “and if there is no calling we won’t be getting back together.”

Featured Image by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images