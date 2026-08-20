Grammy-Winning Singer Postpones Shows After Getting Appendicitis on Her Birthday

Phoebe Bridgers won’t be playing in the U.K. this week after all. Following the release of her third album, Lost Weekend, Bridgers took to her Instagram Story to announce that she’d postponed several shows.

“I got appendicitis for my birthday,” Bridgers wrote alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed. “Everything in the U.K. this week will have to move but I’ll make it up to you!!!!”

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Bridgers turned 32 on Aug. 17, three days after Lost Weekend was released. She was slated to play two shows each in Kingston upon Thames, Brighton, and Bristol over the next several days. Make up dates for the shows have yet to be announced.

Bridgers will have just short of a month to recover before she kicks off The Lost Tour in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Sept. 15.

Over the course of the two months that follow, Bridgers will plays shows across North America. She has concerts scheduled in cities including Chicago, Brooklyn, and Nashville. The first leg of the trek will end on Halloween night in Inglewood, California.

In late November, Bridgers will begin the European leg of her tour. After shows in markets including Dublin, Paris, and Berlin, the leg will wrap on Dec. 12 in Stockholm.

Phoebe Bridgers’ New Album

As for the setlist for the shows, songs from Bridgers’ latest album will likely be heavily featured.

Following its release, the LP was heavily praised by Bridgers’ friend, Taylor Swift, in a post to her Instagram Story.

“It’s her birthday but she gave us a gift,” Swift wrote. “Haven’t been able to stop listening. This album is an absolute triumph in every way. To write about grief with such vulnerability and detail, to trust the listener with this much honesty.”

“Happy Bday @phoebebridgers,” she added. “I love you!!”

As for what Bridgers herself has to say about the LP, she’s been tight-lipped during the promotional period, opting not to do interviews or pen lengthy Instagram captions. Instead, she held pop up shows in small communities and banned phones at all events.

“I just wanted everything with this album to feel like it’s happening in real life,” she told fans during a phone-free Q&A in California, per Variety. “Like, I didn’t live through a time where I didn’t find out about something on the internet. Even cool pop-up shows and stuff, it was all kind of phone-based. So I just liked the idea of plastering a small town [with flyers]… It was so fun.”

Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images