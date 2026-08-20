Foo Fighters Teaming Up With AC/DC for One Night Only in St. Louis

Before the Foo Fighters or even Nirvana, Dave Grohl was just a kid with a guitar and a dream. Although he wanted to mimic his favorite musicians, he had no idea what the future looked like. Thankfully, Grohl never lost that passion, and it did more than gain him the spotlight. Thanks to his legacy with Nirvana, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. In 2021, he was inducted again for Foo Fighters. But among all the milestones, Grohl considered sharing the stage with AC/DC to be one of those full-circle moments that once seemed impossible.

While The Pretty Reckless was scheduled to open for AC/DC in St. Louis, a sudden lineup change caused the band to miss the show. With the concert only a few weeks away, AC/DC turned to the Foo Fighters. Jumping at the chance, the historic moment will take place on September 8 at The Dome.

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Although fans shared their excitement, nothing compared to when Grohl discussed how much the opportunity meant to him. “I remember it like it was yesterday… It was AC/DC’s 1980 concert film ‘Let There Be Rock’ that truly introduced me to the raw, primal power of rock and roll performance for the first time.”

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Dave Grohl Promises “You Want Blood…You’ve Got It”

Grohl insisted he grew up with records from KISS and the Beatles, but when he first heard AC/DC, he was shocked by the intensity they brought to the stage. “Watching from the edge of my seat the entire time, it was like nothing I had ever experienced before. How could five human beings conjure and possess such intensity onstage with just their instruments, and do so with such swagger, such groove….and such danger? My mind was blown. Melted. Changed forever. And my heart felt like it might explode with passion and inspiration.”

That night stayed with Grohl for decades. And while he got the fochance to meet the group before, this marked a moment he could add his name to their legacy. “This is literally a dream come true. So…..if you want blood….you’ve got it.”

For those wanting to take part in the celebration, tickets could be purchased through Ticketmaster. Looking at the price, a single ticket started at $51 and soared to over $560 depending on the seat.

Given Grohl’s history with AC/DC, the September show offered more than another stop on the Foo Fighters’ schedule. It gave the musician a chance to open for the very band that helped convince him all those years ago that the stage was exactly where he belonged.

(Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)