Dierks Bentley Pays Tribute to Late Friend and Nashville Legend With a Moving ACM Honors Performance of the Song They Wrote Together

On Wednesday, Nashville hosted the ACM Honors. Unlike other awards, the ACM Honors looked to celebrate those musicians, artists, and legends who used their stardom to change the world around them. Although the night still featured awards, nothing compared to when Dierks Bentley took the stage to perform “I Hold On.” While not the first time Bentley performed the track, it quickly turned into a tribute to his late friend and collaborator Brett James.

On September 18, 2025, James, his wife Melody, and their daughter were traveling on a small aircraft. Sadly, the plane crashed just outside Franklin, North Carolina. With first responders scouring the area, they found no survivors. At the time, countless fans and country music stars honored the legacy of James. But for Bentley – the loss was hard.

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Throughout his time in country music, James worked with stars like Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, and Bentley. A few of the hit songs he helped produce included “When the Sun Goes Down,” “The Truth,” “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” and “Cowboy Casanova.” While finding his way to the top of the charts, his talents landed him in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

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Dierks Bentley Turned A Song About His Father Into A No.1 Hit

At the time of his passing, Bentley shared a picture of the two of them. He wrote in the caption, “Rest in peace pal. Total stud. Fellow aviator. One of the best singer-songwriters in our town….total legend. I brought a couple of roughly sketched verse ideas of I Hold On to Brett after my dad died and he just did his thing. The chorus is all him.”

With James helping Bentley celebrate his dad’s life, the singer got the chance to return the favor at the ACM Honors Awards.

As for “I Hold On,” the song first hit the airwaves back in 2013 as the single for Bentley’s album, Riser. It didn’t take long for the track to climb the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Country Airplay chart. It finished at No. 3 on the US Hot Country Songs chart.

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Becoming a classic in Bentley’s lineup, the song was already packed with emotion given its connection to his father. But after James’ death, “I Hold On” carried an entirely new meaning as Bentley used the song they created together to honor the friend who helped bring it to life.

(Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)