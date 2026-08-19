Riley Green’s Duet Partner Jokes She’d Rather Lose a Limb Than Date Him

No, Riley Green isn’t dating Hannah McFarland. Despite the fact that the pair has been on Green’s Cowboy As It Gets Tour together, and that they recently released a romantic duet called “Go Again,” McFarland made it quite clear on social media that it’s just friendship between them.

The exchange began when McFarland took to TikTok to share a video of Green jokingly trying to make her stumble on stage.

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“If I ever trip on stage you can just assume it’s his fault,” she quipped alongside the clip.

@hannahmmcfarland he’s gonna catch these hands in front of 25000 people one of these days ♬ original sound – Hannah McFarland

In the comments section, one fan asked McFarland, “Are you all seeing each other?”

“I’d rather chew my foot off,” she replied.

One commenter had McFarland’s back, writing, “Some people don’t recognize a healthy friendship and always just assume dating is involved.”

McFarland appreciated the support, replying, “This.”

“Are they going to accuse you of dating every man you go on tour with? Lol” another fan questioned.

“It’s seeming that way (send help),” McFarland joked in response.

What to Know About Riley Green

Green’s dating life is something he’s largely kept private, though he did recently confirm that he’s single. A fan in Maine recently took that as an opening when she threw her panties onto the stage during Green’s concert.

After spotting the item, Green walked over, used a drumstick to pick up the underwear, and placed them on a mic stand. He then dropped the drumstick on the stage, before addressing the crowd.

“Ma’am, you dropped those,” he said, prompting gasps from the concertgoers.

While Green has kept his personal life under wraps, he’s never been more busy in terms of his career. The “Think As You Drunk” singer is scheduled to wrap up his tour on Aug. 22 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

After that, Green will turn his focus to release of his next LP, That’s Just Me, which is due out Sept. 18.

Then, on Sept. 21, season 30 of The Voice will premiere. Green will serve as a rookie coach on the season, alongside fellow newcomer Queen Latifah and show veterans Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson.

“Everybody’s great, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, Adam Levine,” Green told K99.1 FM. “I just can’t believe I’m on the show. All the contestants that are coming on there, it’ll be cool to get to try to help them out along the way.”

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage

