“Music Is More Powerful Than You Can Ever Comprehend”: Eric Church Delivers Moving Speech at ACM Honors

Most awards focused on a singer’s accomplishments in the industry. That included album sales, chart success, sold-out tours, and the countless accolades collected throughout their careers. But the ACM Honors Awards sought to highlight a different area of the genre. Instead of hit songs, the ACM Awards celebrated those singers who used their stardom to help those around them. And during its 19th annual ceremony, Eric Church took the stage to give a rousing speech about the universal language of music.

Having more than enough accolades, Church was celebrated at the ACM Honors for his commitment to those affected by Helene. It was Church who helped organize a charity concert to raise funds for families.

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Holding the Lifting Lives Award, Church recalled that time and how his fellow singers were more than ready to help. “We did Concert for Carolina when Hurricane Helene happened. There were a few people I called. I called Sheryl Crow. I called Keith Urban, James Taylor, Luke Combs, Billy Strings. And we put together a concert. I’ve played a lot of concerts, but I believe that it was the most pure-intentioned concert I’ve ever played.”

[RELATED: Eric Church Reflects on Watching Other Artists “Flying Past” Him Early in His Career]

Eric Church Raised Millions For Hurricane Helene Relief

Compiling some of the biggest names in country music, the benefit concert raised over $24 million for the Hurricane Helene relief effort. Shocked by the genre’s massive support and fans’ enthusiasm, Church walked away with a newfound respect for the power of music.

Witnessing how music can bring people together, Church insisted, “I believe that God made music the universal language. I believe that that was the creed when King David wrote the first song. You forget what music can do and who it can speak to.”

Although not knowing what the future held for society, Church suggested that music had the magic to not only change lives but the world. “It’s because of music that it happened. It’s changing those who wants lives. It’s changing their kids’ lives. It’s changing their future.”

Thanking the ACM Awards one last time, Church concluded, “Music is more powerful than you can ever comprehend – ever.” And after watching one concert generate more than $24 million for those in need, he had the numbers to prove it.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)