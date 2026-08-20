The Sweet Story Behind Ella Langley’s New Tattoo Honoring Her Late Grandmother

While singers hoped to make the most of 2026, nothing nor nobody compared to Ella Langley. Already having a successful career in country music, the hitmaker watched her stardom completely take over the genre. Thanks to hits like “You Look Like You Love Me” and “Choosin’ Texas,” Langley went international. With the singer expanding her fanbase and the Ella Fellas, she decided to commemorate her historic year with some new ink. But the tattoos had little to do with fame and more about family.

Before taking the stage at Austin’s Moody Center on Thursday, Langley invited tattoo artist Hannah Matthews to help her bring the designs to life. Already having more than a few tattoos to commemorate the different milestones in her life, the new ink focused on her grandmother. The design featured a bird sitting on a branch.

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As for the second one, Matthews placed the name of Langley’s dog on the singer’s wrist. Although the ink would need some time to heal, she had already asked Matthews to come back for another round.

[RELATED: Ella Langley Helps the Billboard Hot 100 Make History With First-Ever All-Country Top 5]

Ella Langley Names Her Dream Collaborations

Still traveling the country, promoting her latest album, Dandelion, Langley was hoping to use her fame for some dream collaborations. Speaking with Variety, she was asked to name those singers she would love to work with. Keeping it country, Langley first pointed to Chris Stapleton. But outside of the genre, she turned to both Stevie Nicks and Harry Styles.

With the future bright, Langley’s dream collaborations could become a reality. But no matter what – she was just thrilled to have Miranda Lambert in her corner.

When having to navigate the music industry, some singers could find themselves struggling. But Langley had a secret weapon – Lambert. “Miranda has given me more advice than I can possibly ask for. She’s always reminded me to stay true to myself, keep the music at the center of everything, and trust that the rest will take care of itself.”

And for those wondering what the future held for Langley – she wasn’t ready to discuss what would follow Dandelion. But when asked if there was a genre outside of country she would like to explore, Langley concluded, “You’ll just have to see as we start writing for album 3.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)