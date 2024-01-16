Green Day Announced as Super Bowl Party Headliner; Billie Joe Armstrong Hypes Potential Olivia Rodrigo Collab

Green Day has recently been announced as a headliner of the EA Sports Super Bowl party, The Madden Bowl, on February 9. Joining Green Day are Big Boi, Killer Mike, and Breland at the House of Blues in Las Vegas.

“Prepare your ears because we’re gonna bring the loudest show of Super Bowl weekend!” Green Day said in a statement. “Stoked to reunite with Madden NFL and remind the world that rock and football go together like EA SPORTS and It’s In The Game!!”

In addition to live performances, The Madden Bowl will also include interactive experiences and the finale of the Madden NFL 24 championship. The last two players will go head to head in the live championship for the title of Ultimate Madden Bowl Champion, as well as $1 million. For those who can’t make it to the party in person, the championship will stream live on Twitch and YouTube starting at 6:30 pm.

Green Day’s new album, Saviors, comes out on January 19, so fans can most likely expect some new music at The Madden Party along with the old favorites. The band is heading out on an international tour on May 30, themed around the new album but also celebrating two amazing milestones—Dookie (1994) turning 30 and American Idiot (2004) turning 20.

Billie Joe Armstrong Contemplates a Green Day Collaboration with Pop-Punk Darling Olivia Rodrigo

Billie Joe Armstrong also recently shared some positive words about Olivia Rodrigo, and whether or not he’d ever like to work with her. Speaking with Vulture about his career and punk-rock agenda, Armstrong mentioned that he’s heard Rodrigo’s music in passing and thinks a collaboration would be fun.

“I hear it but don’t go out buying any of those records or stream it. It does pass me by. When I hear it, I think it sounds good,” he said. “I think it would be fun to work with her sometime. She’s talented.”

He continued, “Sometimes you can see how someone is interested in what punk rock is and maybe they don’t quite have some of the influences or knowledge that I have on the history of punk rock. I’m kind of an encyclopedia. To do something with someone like Olivia Rodrigo would be fun.”

Olivia Rodrigo has some pop-punk leanings, but with Billie Joe Armstrong backing her up, she could explore a whole new realm of punk rock. Fingers crossed she has an interest in furthering her rock sound and curating new influences, because there might be something to an Olivia Rodrigo/Green Day collaboration.

Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

