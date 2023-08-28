YG Taunts Donald Trump by Selling Mugshot Shirts

In March 2016, while Donald Trump was on the election trail that eventually earned him the presidency, California rapper YG released his fiery diss at the 45th president titled “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump),” featuring his fellow Los Angeles native Nipsey Hussle. The song took off, becoming an anthem for all of Trump’s adversaries and eventually earning a remix with Macklemore and G-Eazy a few months later.

Now, more than seven years removed from his first public statement of disapproval for Trump, YG is back to dance on his metaphorical grave. As you probably know by now, Trump was recently booked at the Fulton County jail in Georgia for his R.I.C.O. charges that include racketeering, violating the oath of office, conspiracy, and forgery. To celebrate this, YG is now selling a T-shirt on his merchandise website with Trump’s now-famous mug shot printed on the front, accompanied by the phrase “FUCKED.”

Though he has not elaborated on the reasoning for the shirt, YG is following in the footsteps of Green Day, who practically did the same thing by selling their own Trump mugshot shirt this week. During a recent interview with Theo Von earlier this summer, YG spoke on Trump for the first time in a long time, explaining how the Black community may be more sympathetic to Trump than they once were.

“I can’t lie, Black people wasn’t fuckin’ with Trump,” he said. “But when that PPP shit came out, Black people forgave him. I’m speaking on the motherfuckers in the hood, I’m speaking on their behalf.”

Additionally, YG had to remind Theo Von about “FDT,” as he wondered how Trump felt about the song today.

“Man you know I made the biggest ‘Fuck Trump’ song ever?” he told Von who hadn’t realized. “Yeah bro you didn’t know that? That was me and Nip’s shit. So I wonder, if I ever met the n***a, what he gon’ say to me?”

Currently, “FDT” has more than 38 million streams on Spotify, as well as 33 million views for its music video on YouTube. The T-shirt is available for purchase in black and white HERE.

(Photo by Kayla DeLaura/Getty Images)