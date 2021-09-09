Grunge Superstars Kim Thayil & Jerry Cantrell to Conduct “Sounds of Seattle” Rock Camp

Begone dog days of summer with anonymous summer camp counselors! Hello to the new days when we can learn from guitar gods like Kim Thayil and Jerry Cantrell.

Thayil, a co-founder of the Seattle band Soundgarden, and Cantrell, who founded the Emerald City group Alice in Chains, are two of the biggest names in rock guitar. Now, they will be leaders at the grunge-focused camp in Los Angeles, along with former Pearl Jam drummer Dave Krusen. The L.A. camp is set to take place from February 17-20 of 2022.

“The past few years have been unusually difficult and at times truly bizarre for the nation and world in general, and for the music industry and rock bands in particular,” Thayil said in a press release, according to Guitar World. “I am super excited about the opportunity to connect and re-engage with fellow musicians and fans at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp.”

Attendees, Guitar World added, will be able to play at historic L.A. venues like The Whisky-A-Go-Go and The Viper Room. Other planned teachers include drummer Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction and Mike Kroeger of Nickelback.

For more information on the “Sounds of Seattle” Rock Camp, click here.