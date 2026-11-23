For six decades, Molly Meldrum dedicated his life and career to the music industry as a producer, presenter, critic, and journalist. Throughout his time in the industry, he also helmed the television program Countdown. He also helped promote acts like Blondie, ABBA, and Madonna in Australia. Thanks to Meldrum, fans were introduced to hits like “I Need a Lover” and “Planet Earth.” Sadly, it was reported that Meldrum passed away at 83.

The news of Meldrum’s passing was shared by his longtime friend and manager, Mark Klemens. “We have lost a true Australian icon, a man who opened doors for so many and entertained millions of people here and around the world.” Klemens added, “He was unconventional and wonderfully unpredictable, but always caring, always funny and always down to earth, with a passion the rest of us could only envy. He made the most of his life, and boy, was it a full one. Rest in peace, Molly.”

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The tributes for Meldrum didn’t stop there as his partner, Yan Wongngam, remembered the legacy he left behind. “Affectionately dubbed ‘the Guru’, Molly was the heartbeat, the champion and the spirit of Australian music. He shaped not only the sound of a nation but also the dreams of generations who grew up with his voice guiding them.”

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Molly Meldrum Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

Not only did Meldrum help promote acts throughout Australia, but his influence even caught the attention of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Posting his own tribute to the producer on Twitter, it read, “With an interview style that was inimitable and an enthusiasm that was uncontainable, Molly Meldrum loved music almost as much as we loved him. On Countdown and beyond, he championed Australian artists and brought international acts to our shores. He gave new artists a leg up and established artists a welcoming embrace. And over the years as he implored us to do ourselves a favour, he became a central part of the Australian soundtrack. We were lucky to have him.”

With an interview style that was inimitable and an enthusiasm that was uncontainable, Molly Meldrum loved music almost as much as we loved him.



On Countdown and beyond, he championed Australian artists and brought international acts to our shores. He gave new artists a leg up… — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) November 23, 2026

Gaining over 35,000 views, fans left their own comments of love and thanks for Meldrum’s impact on the music industry. And if that wasn’t enough, Elton John once deemed him the “single most important influence in Australian pop music.”

Having been recognized over the decades, in 2014, Meldrum received a massive honor when he was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame. He was the first non-artist to receive the accolade.

From Countdown to the ARIA Hall of Fame, Meldrum spent his life celebrating the music and artists he loved. And while Australia mourned his passing, his contributions to the industry ensured his legacy remained.

(Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images)