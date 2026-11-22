Megan Moroney just got a gift from Taylor Swift.

Ahead of the CMA Awards, Moroney sent Swift flowers to congratulate her on her Single of the Year Nomination for “I Knew It, I Knew You.” Swift was so moved by the gesture that she responded by sending Moroney a handwritten note and some merch.

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“Megan! Thank you so much for those beautiful flowers! That was incredibly thoughtful and I hope you have a fantastic night!” the note read. “I’d send you flowers back but, alas, all I have in my dressing room is merch. Just pretend it’s a lovely bouquet? Go get ’em!!”

She signed the note, “Love, Taylor Swift.”

Moroney shared a photo of the note, as well as a makeup free pic of herself rocking a Swift T-shirt, as part of a CMA round up post on Instagram.

The post also featured glamour shots of Moroney decked out in her CMAs dress, walking the red carpet, performing during the ceremony, and posing with people including Kacey Musgraves.

“on cloud 9 at the CMA awards!” Moroney captioned her post.

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Though both Moroney and Swift appeared to have fun at the ceremony, neither artist walked away with a CMA award.

Moroney was up for two trophies: Song of the Year for “Beautiful Things” and Female Vocalist of the Year. Ella Langley won the former award for “Choosin’ Texas” and came out victorious in the latter category too.

Swift, who performed a mashup of “I Knew It, I Knew You” and “Our Song” at the ceremony, also lost to Langley’s record-breaking hit in the Single of the Year category.

Langley led the awards show with nine nominations, and ended up winning a record six trophies total.

Two of her losses, if you can call them that, came when “Choosin’ Texas” beat out her other song, “Be Her,” in the Song of the Year and Single of the Year categories.

Elsewhere, HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, and Tim McGraw’s “McArthur” came out victorious over Langley’s duet with Morgan Wallen, “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” to win Musical Event of the Year.

Langley, who performed “Loving Life Again” during the show, was named both the Entertainer of the Year and the Female Vocalist of the Year.

Additionally, Langley’s LP Dandelion took home the Album of the Year title. Her music video for “Choosin’ Texas” nabbed the Music Video of the Year award.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA