Tim McGraw is channeling Ella Langley as he’s “Choosin’ Texas” for an upcoming performance. The country star has been tapped to headline the inaugural River State Music Festival in San Marcos, Texas, on March 6.

Set to be held at Texas State University’s UFCU Stadium, the one-day festival will also include performances from Ty Myers, Avery Anna, and William Clark Green.

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In addition to the music, attendees can look forward to classic bites, cold drinks, merch, vendors, and more throughout the stadium.

According to the local NBC affiliate, the festival will be the first-ever large-scale music event in the stadium’s history. Organizers are going big for their first outing, as the venue can hold 30,000 people, per the outlet.

“UFCU Stadium is going to provide an incredible setting for a concert of this magnitude, and we couldn’t be more excited to transform Jim Wacker Field into a one-of-a-kind live music experience,” Don Coryell, the director of athletics at Texas State University, said. “Hosting River State Music Festival is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our campus, this wonderful city, and bring nationally recognized artists to the greater San Marcos community.”

Tickets, which start at $49, will go on sale Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. CT.

What to Know About Tim McGraw

The festival news came after Tim McGraw stepped out for the CMA Awards.

The appearance followed his recent induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. To celebrate the accomplishment, McGraw performed an unforgettable rendition of his 1994 hit, “Don’t Take the Girl.”

That night, McGraw also walked away a winner. “McArthur,” a song he collaborated on alongside HARDY, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen, won the trophy for Musical Event of the Year.

After the ceremony, McGraw took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the night. The pics included shots of him with his wife, Faith Hill, and two of their daughters. McGraw also posed with stars including Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, and Ronnie Dunn.

“A few moments from last night at the @cma Awards!” he captioned the post. “Always grateful to be part of a night celebrating country music and even better to do it alongside my wife and two of our girls. Just missing our Gracie who is currently starring in a play on the East Coast.”

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