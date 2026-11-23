Joe Henley has been making waves since his Blind Audition on The Voice. The 19-year-old country singer auditioned for the show by singing Travis Tritt’s “Anymore.”

He earned chair turns from both Riley Green and Kelly Clarkson after his impressive time on stage. After Green hopped on stage to perform “My Way” with the hopeful, Henley’s decision was an easy one.

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Since then, Henley bested Kenna Elpers during their Battle Round performance of Green’s song, “Don’t Mind If I Do.” Then, during Cut Week, Henley made it through after delivering an unforgettable cover of Keith Whitley’s 1988 hit “Don’t Close Your Eyes.”

Most recently, during the first live show of the season, Henley performed Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance,” earning him a ticket to Dolly Parton Week.

Until then, read on to learn three quick facts about teen.

His Blind Audition Was His First-Ever Performance

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Ahead of his audition, the Alabama-born singer told the Voice cameras, “Music for me began in the back room of a truck stop.”

“My grandparents have been running a truck stop ministry for over 40 years. I would go sing and lead the worship,” he said. “Over the last few years, my biggest thing has just been singing in church and then just singing around the campfire.”

“I’ve never done a gig,” Henley added. “My first performance being a Blind Audition on The Voice, what more could you ask for? Go big or go home.”

Henley did so well that he earned praise from Tritt himself. On social media, the original singer of Henley’s Blind Audition song took to the comments section to gush, “Sure enjoyed this!! Joe’s vocals and take on this song are incredible!”

Riley Green Is Jealous of His Voice

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Following Henley’s Cut Week performance, Green marveled over how “naturally talented” the teen is.

“You haven’t been doing it a long time, but Keith Whitley does some really unique things,” he said. “To be able to go and do what he does is really difficult. You can somehow do that and then go do your own thing.”

“If I could sing like you I wouldn’t answer the phone when Adam called,” Green continued of his fellow Voice coach, Adam Levine. “I would be so rich and famous. Awesome performance, dude.”

The compliments continued during the first live show of the season, when Green told the young contestant, “You’re one of the most naturally talented people on this show. How much better you continue to get and how much you step up when you have an opportunity like you did tonight … I’m so proud of you, man.”

Kelly Clarkson Thinks He May Win Season 30 of The Voice

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After losing out to Green in the Blinds, Clarkson complained to Green.

“He could win you The Voice,” she told the rookie coach.

Clarkson’s praise of the teen didn’t lessen as the season went on. Quite the opposite, in fact. During Cut Week, Clarkson expressed immense praise for Henley.

“Oh my gosh. From the first notes out of your mouth, that natural style, that natural tone of your voice is just incredible,” she said. “If you’re not in the finale, I would be mind-blown.”

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC