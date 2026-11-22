Travis Tritt is setting the record straight. After a video that appeared to show the singer bashing the recent CMA Awards’ focus on Taylor Swift went viral, Tritt took to X to insist that the clip was not him, but rather AI generated.

“Any recent videos of me supposedly commenting on the latest CMA Awards show are obviously fake and created using AI,” he wrote. “Disregard them completely.”

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In the supposedly fake video, the figure who appeared to be Tritt slammed “the idiots running the CMA” for focusing on Swift instead of Ella Langley, who won a record number of awards during the ceremony.

The clip also noted that “the Sammy Kershaw thing was bad enough.”

That was in response to Kershaw initially being denied access to walking the red carpet at the awards show. After Kershaw’s post about the situation went viral and garnered support from many country stars, the CMA reversed course and allowed him to walk the carpet with his wife.

“Now they’re treating the artists who actually win and have real roots in this genre like background extras,” the figuring appearing to be Tritt wrote. “Next time, just don’t call it the CMA awards. Call it the Taylor Swift Homecoming Special and Entertainer of the Year presentation segment. At least that’d be honest.”

This isn’t the first time that Tritt has spoken out about the problems surrounding AI. In a post to social media in October 2025, Tritt addressed the “concerning rise in AI-generated content that impersonates public figures, including myself.”

“These posts, photos, videos, tour announcements and messages may seem convincing, but they are misleading, manipulated, or entirely fabricated,” he wrote. “I want to make it clear that if you see AI content being shared online that claims to be from me or about me and my family, band members and management, especially if it’s through an unverified source or seems unusual, it’s not from us.”

“AI technology has made it easier than ever for malicious actors to create realistic simulations of people’s voices, faces, and actions,” Tritt added. “Unfortunately, this means it’s now more important than ever to verify the authenticity of the content you’re consuming. Please be cautious of websites, social media posts, or videos that appear to use my likeness, voice, or name without official confirmation or verification.”

Tritt ended his post by urging his “fans and everyone to think critically about what they see online.”

“If it doesn’t come from my official channels or trusted sources, it’s not truly me,” he wrote. “Let’s stay vigilant and protect ourselves from misinformation in this ever-evolving digital landscape.”

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic