Miley Cyrus is a married woman! The “Flowers” singer tied the knot with Maxx Morando in Palm Springs, California, over the weekend, People reported.

Many stars were in attendance at the nuptials, including Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, his girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, and her son, Damian Hurley, according to pics obtained by TMZ.

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Miley Cyrus shares wedding photos with Maxx Morando. pic.twitter.com/brpR6stsxy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 22, 2026

The outlet further spotted the bride’s mom, Tish Cyrus, on hand alongside her husband, Dominic Purcell.

When it came time for the ceremony, Miley got emotional, according to a video obtained by the outlet. At one point, the bride, wearing a long sleeve backless gown, was seen wiping away tears as she said her vows.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus was seen wiping a tear away from her face in emotional photos and video from her Palm Springs wedding ceremony … offering the first look of her stunning wedding dress. 🤍✨



🎥 BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/EUf3qXoYAY — TMZ (@TMZ) November 22, 2026

What to Know About Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus

The bride’s dad’s attendance is particularly of note, as the pair had been publicly estranged in recent years. That all changed when Miley penned a song called “Secrets.” She gifted the track to her dad for his 64th birthday in August, and then released it into the world the following month.

“My dad cried,” Miley recalled of her dad’s reaction to the track during an appearance on CBS News Sunday Morning. “… You don’t see your dad cry a lot… I don’t know if I’ve seen my dad cry since his dad passed away. My dad, you know, I just haven’t really seen that.”

According to Miley, the song served as an apt replacement to having an in-depth conversation with her dad.

“We didn’t feel that there needed to be a whole conversation, because him and I just communicate better through song,” she said. “And so once he got the song, it feels like it said something in a couple of minutes that would have taken maybe a family with a more structured, therapeutic dynamic a lot of sessions.”



“But instead of us doing sessions, we just do studio sessions and we send a song and we say, ‘I love you.’ And that feels peaceful for us,” Miley continued. “… We just have always communicated better through music with each other.”

Billy Ray backed up his daughter’s comments in an Instagram post, writing, “One great song can do more for the soul than a million therapy sessions. I agree! Music Changes Everything!!”

Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images