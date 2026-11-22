Vince Gill’s “One More Last Chance” is all thanks to George Jones. During the National Music Publishers’ Association’s Gold & Platinum Gala, the country music star took the stage.

While introducing his 1992 hit, Gill explained the circumstances that inspired the song.

Videos by American Songwriter

“George got to needing a cocktail, and he didn’t know what to do. He went looking for car keys. He couldn’t find them anywhere,” Gill recalled. “He’s down in the garage, and he looked over in the corner, and he saw the riding lawnmower. And he said, ‘Hmm, I wonder.’”

“And lo and behold, the key was in that riding lawnmower. It’s a true story,” he continued. “He fired that thing up and drove it about 10 miles over the bar and got hammered. That’s where this song came from. You never know. This is the truth.”

Vince Gill Honored at the NMPA’s Gold & Platinum Gala

The October event at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee, Gill was honored as the NMPA’s inaugural Legacy Songwriter Icon for his work in writing lasting impactful hits.

“His awards are countless, his talent is extraordinary, his humility is legendary,” NMPA president/CEO David Israelite told the audience. “But perhaps his greatest achievement is that, after all these years, his songs aren’t just standing the test of time — they are making history.”

When Gill made his way to the stage, he told the crowd, “I love writing songs, always have.”

“It kind of came last, the songs did… I was always known for my singing, always known for my guitar playing, stuff like that… took a while for people to believe I was a decent songwriter,” he said. “I sure was grateful for that change.”

In addition to “One More Last Chance,” Gill performed “Go Rest High on That Mountain” at the ceremony. The country icon wrote the classic ’90s song after his brother’s death.

“I’m grateful for this song and what it has gone on to do to help people get through a rough stretch,” Gill said.

Gill wasn’t the only honoree of the night. Charlie Handsome was celebrated as top songwriter of the year after earning 35 new RIAA certifications over the last year, in the country genre alone.

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images