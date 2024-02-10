Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Drop New Song “Purple Irises” Before Super Bowl 2024, Fans Flood Her Twitter

First meeting back in 2015 on The Voice, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton sparked up more than a friendship in the following years. With their love for each other hard to miss, in 2021, the couple decided to marry. And for the past 3 years, they shared more than their love with fans as they collaborated on songs like “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere”. With both songs gaining high praise, the couple recently released their new song “Purple Irises.”

Videos by American Songwriter

While fans will have to wait until February 14 to see the music video for “Purple Irises”, on Friday, Stefani released the audio version of the song. Posting on Twitter, she wrote, “It’s hereeee !!! Purple Irises is out NOW !! Creating this song was magic + we hope u love it as much as we do 🙂 stream it now at the link in bio official lyric video coming feb 14.”

[See Gwen Stefani Live In Concert – Tickets On Sale NOW]

it’s hereeee !!! 🤍🥰 Purple Irises is out NOW !!🪻creating this song was magic + we hope u love it as much as we do 🙂 stream it now at the link in bio ✨ official lyric video coming feb 14 👀 @blakeshelton pic.twitter.com/vVUx2qGXUE — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 10, 2024

Following his wife’s footsteps, Shelton also shared the song on his social media accounts. Looking at the comment section, fans absolutely loved the new duet, writing, “I appreciate you both so much. Many thanks for your kindness and respectful actions as you share your light and music with the universe. Another great song!!” One fan added, “This is a driving song for sure! Shooting down the highway…..doing the speed limit, of course, This is fun…the beat, the words, the 2 lovebirds singing out…. I’m giving it.” And another person even noted they won’t be sleeping anytime soon thanks to the new hit. “I was hoping to finally get sleep now that the iris countdown is over. NOPE! Too much excitement, I won’t be sleeping until Valentine’s Day I guess.”

I was hoping to finally get sleep now that the iris countdown is over. NOPE! Too much excitement, I won’t be sleeping until Valentine’s Day I guess 🤣 — Tammie|Bloom|GXVE (@GwenStefaniLov2) February 10, 2024

Gwen Stefani Heading To Super Bowl and Coachella

Besides releasing a new song, Stefani will also headline the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate show on February 11. Marking the fourth year the NFL has worked with TikTok, Stefani shared her excitement about the opportunity. “We all know how massive of an event Super Bowl is, and I am so honored I get to be a part of it and perform at the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate. Can’t wait to see you all in Vegas!”

[RELATED: Gwen Stefani Announces Live Super Bowl Performance With Blake Shelton; Usher Goes “Missing” in Halftime Show Teaser]

Outside of Vegas and working with Shelton, Stefani is having a massive year as she will reunite with No Doubt at Coachella in April. Discussing how fast it all happened, she told People, “It just happened so fast, and that’s my favorite kind of thing to happen. We haven’t really figured out the next steps of how we’re going to do this, but we’re just all so excited.”

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission