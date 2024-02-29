Blink-182, The Killers, and The Dave Matthews Band To Headline 2024’s Oceans Calling Festival: How To Buy Tickets

The Oceans Calling Festival is one of the most thrilling announced this year and fans couldn’t be more excited for the stacked lineup. The recently announced headliners include Blink-182, The Killers, and The Dave Matthews Band.

Blink-182 Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The festival will include a ton of chart-topping acts from across the musical spectrum. Some of the most notable include Cage the Elephant and the Sublime on Friday night, The All-American Rejects and The Beach Boys on Saturday night, and Counting Crows and Boyz II Men on Sunday.

The 2024 Oceans Calling Music Festival will be taking place from Friday, September 27th to Sunday, September 29th in Ocean City, Maryland. There are five ticket packages for The Oceans Calling Festival: General Admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum, and Ultimate.

The 2024 Oceans Calling Music Festival will be taking place from Friday, September 27th to Sunday, September 29th in Ocean City, Maryland. The festival is also planning on bringing a wide range of culinary experts to their grounds, giving fans a huge selection of exciting East Coast eats.

There are five ticket packages for The Oceans Calling Festival: General Admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum, and Ultimate. The General Admission ticket is probably the best for a fan who just wants access to the festival while the VIP, Platinum, and Ultimate tickets are better for a festival-goer who wants it all.

You can get official one-day and three-day passes for the festival.

Oceans Calling Festival 2024 Lineup

Courtesy of Oceans Calling Festival

FAQs

When do tickets for the 2024 Oceans Calling Festival go on sale?

Tickets for the 2024 Oceans Calling Festival are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the 2024 Oceans Calling Festival?

You can buy official tickets to see Tom Odell and more at the Oceans Calling Festival directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Oceans Calling Festival?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Oceans Calling Festival because tickets are on sale now.

How much do Oceans Calling Festival tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

There are several different pricing tiers for Oceans Calling Festival 2024, including General Admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum, and Ultimate.

Each tier comes with unique benefits that fit different festival-goers’ wants and needs. If you just want to go for the performances, General Admission may be the best tier for you. If you want an exclusive experience (and access to your very own private bar), we’d point you in the direction of the Ultimate tier.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

StubHub has set a limit of 26 tickets per transaction for Innings Music Festival 2024. If you want to buy more tickets, you might be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

Regular General Admission tickets to the Oceans Calling Festival 2024 grant you entry to the festival and allow you to purchase food and beverages from vendors. VIP tickets give you a little more access as well as a host of benefits, including entry to exclusive areas, a dedicated location for merchandise, and much more.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Oceans Calling Festival?

It doesn’t look like there will be any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the 2024 Oceans Calling Festival.

The Ultimate ticket comes with access to the “Artist Bar” at the festival which could be a way to meet artists. Check with the festival for more information.

The 2024 Oceans Calling Music Festival will be taking place from Friday, September 27th to Sunday, September 29th in Ocean City, Maryland.

Is there an age restriction for the Oceans Calling Festival?

There isn’t an age restriction for the Oceans City Music Festival and children 2 and under get in free with a ticket-holding adult.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

Can I bring a camera or recording device to the Oceans Calling Festival?

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the Oceans Calling Festival?

Yes, there will be a merchandise table for festival-goers who want some fun items. VIP, Platinum, and Ultimate ticket holders will have access to exclusive merchandise tables as well.

What happens if the festival is postponed or canceled?

If the festival is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the festival is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to the Oceans Calling Festival 2024 directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

