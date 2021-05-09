Happy Mother’s Day, 2021: Our Favorite Songs about Mothers

Featuring songs by Tom Petty, John Lennon, The Beatles, Tom Waits, Peter Case, Eels, Paul McCartney, Merle Haggard, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Al Jolson & Rhianna

There’s a dream I keep having where my mama comes to me

And kneels down over by the window, and says a prayer for me

from “Southern Accents” by Tom Petty

And I’m thinking ’bout Mama and about the kids

And the way we lived and the things we did

from “Something Good Coming” by Tom Petty

Mother, you had me, but I never had you

from “Mother” by John Lennon

I’d walk a million miles for one of your smiles, my Mammy!

from “My Mammy” by Donaldson & Young

Tom Petty & his mother Katherine “Kitty” Petty







From Al Jolson through The Eels, songs about mothers have flourished. Whether direct and specific, symbolic, mysterious, universal, sad, funny or mysterious, the subject of mothers is one that recurs through the annals of popular music in so many ways. Many songwriters write about their own mothers, while others write of the symbolic mother. Most – whether intentionally or not – do both.





Songwriters have been writing about mothers and motherhood through the generation, and in so many different ways. Some are direct and specific, such as Lennon’s “Mother,” while McCartney, in “Let It Be,” is indirect and ambiguous, singing to “Mother Mary” in a holy way, evoking the Virgin Mary and his own mother Mary.





Tom Petty does both in his songs, using his real mother as a symbol of hope and endurance, in “Southern Accents” and “Something Good.”

from “Something Good Coming” by Tom Petty





Merle Haggard also brings his real mother into a song as a symbol of real love in “Mama Tried,” A true song about how his mom tried to keep him out of trouble – and jail – and failed.

Dylan, too, does both and more – singing of mothers directly and poetically – from “Mama, You’ve Been On My Mind” through “It’s Alright Ma (“I’m Only Bleeding)” and most recently, the mother of all creation and art, “Mother of Muses.”

Paul Simon sings of motherhood in a few songs, most mysteriously in “Mother and Child Reunion,” and with dark humor in “That’s Why God Made The Movies.”

Rihanna’s great hit “Umbrella,” although seeimngly directed to a lover or a friend, was written for a mom. Terius “Dream” Nash told us he wrote the lyrics in the aftermath of his mother’s death, and his realization that no earthly things could reach her anymore, as in the lyric: “Cause in the dark/you can’t see shiny cars.”

There’s also Eels’ beautiful, sad and great “Mother Mary” by the great E.





People talking crack me up, they don’t have a little clue

What it’s like to be me, what it’s like to lose you

Mother Mary I grow weary, I did not mean to let you go

So quick

from Eels, “Mother Mary”

By E





And from our friend Peter Case, and his beautiful “The Long Good Time,” which opens on a memory of his mother ironing while listening to Nat King Cole. In the second verse, he’s playing rock and roll with his band down in the basement, and his mom comes down to say, “Mother called down from the top of the stairs, “Play that nice song about suicide.”



Peter told us that his mother really did come down to say that, and the song she was referring to was “Yer Blues” by John Lennon and The Beatles.



The funniest, saddest and strangest is from Tom Waits, who delivers a story about the meaning of motherhood which is specific and universal and beautifully Waitsian, “Missing My Son.”



Wishing one and all a happy, healthy and musical Mother’s Day from the whole gang here at American Songwriter.

1. Al Jolson, “My Mammy,” by Walter Donaldson & Joe Young





2. Merle Haggard, “Mama Tried”

3. John Lennon, “Mother”

John Lennon and his mother Julia, 1944

4. John Lennon, “My Mummy’s Dead”

5. Bob Dylan, “Mama, You’ve Been On My Mind”





5a. The Beatles featuring George Harrison, “Mama, You’ve Been On My Mind” [1969, from the Get Back Sessions]

6. Bob Dylan, “It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)”

7. Paul Simon, “Mother & Child Reunion”

8. Paul Simon, “That’s Why God Made The Movies”

When I was born, my mother died

She said, “Bye-bye, baby, bye-bye”

I said, “Where you goin? I’m just born”

She said, “I’ll only be gone for a while”

My mother loved to leave in style

That’s why God made the movies



Well, I laid around in my swaddling clothes

Until the doctor came and turned out the lights

Then I packed my bag

And my name tag

I stole away into the night

Hoping things would work out right

That’s why God made the movies



Say you will, say you will

Say you’ll take me to your lovin’ breast

Say you’ll nourish me

With your tenderness

The way the ladies sometimes do

Say you won’t, say you won’t!

Say you won’t leave me for no other man

Say you’ll love me just the way I am

Say you will, baby, now

Say you will, just say you will

Say you will



When I was born, my mother died

She said, “Bye-bye, baby, bye-bye”

And since that day

I’ve made my way

The notorious boy of the wild

Adopted by the wolves when he was a child

That’s why God. That’s why God.

That’s why God made the movies



From “That’s Why God Made the Movies” by Paul Simon

9. Tom Petty, “Southern Accents”

10. Tom Petty, “Something Good Coming”

11. Peter Case, “The Long Good Time”

Mother was doing her ironing while she listened to Nat King Cole

Teenagers came and went in cars all tuned to rock and roll

Windows would open in the summer heat

Locusts were singing out in the street

The feeling passed, now I can’t recall

How we never thought that we had it all



Everyone, every place, everything has been replaced

That’s the way it goes

First the laughter, then the light, now they’re all gone and locked up tight

Where the cold wind blows

But we’ll all meet again at the end of the long good time



Sweet little flowers called snow drops in the backyard with the fresh mint leaves

A cherry tree with a rope to climb and robin’s nest under the eaves

My band was playing in the basement driving folks out of their minds

Mother called down from the top of the stairs,

“Play that nice song about suicide”



from “The Long Good Time” by Peter Case

12. Eels, “Mother Mary” by E





13. Rihanna, “Umbrella,” by Terius “Dream” Nash, Christopher Stewart, Kuk Harrell & Shawn (Jay-Z) Carter

Live at the World Music Awards, 2007

14. The Beatles, “Let It Be” by Paul McCartney

When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

And in my hour of darkness she is standing right in front of me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

from “Let It Be” by Paul McCartney

15. Bob Dylan, “Mother of Muses”



16. Tom Waits, “Missing My Son”







