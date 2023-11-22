HARDY Announces End of His Touring Partnership with Morgan Wallen in Heartfelt Post

HARDY recently took to social media to praise his friend and collaborator Morgan Wallen. The post came after he and Wallen wrapped the final US show of the 2023 leg of the One Night at a Time Tour. It looks like their longstanding touring partnership is coming to an end.

“Five years of touring with Morgan Wallen came to an end last night,” HARDY wrote in the heartfelt post. They played the final 2023 US show of the tour at Houston, Texas’ Minute Maid Park on November 18. Wallen will play one more date in December at London’s O2 Arena.

“There’s so much I can say about how much it’s done for me and my career, but at the end of the day, it all ends in ‘thank you,’” he continued. “So, thank you. I love you like a brother and these have been the most epic five years of my life. And I hate the word epic. But damn, it’s true,” HARDY added. Then, he wrote, “So proud of ya and everything you accomplished.”

Over the last few years, HARDY’s popularity has skyrocketed. He went from an incredibly prolific songwriter to headlining an arena and amphitheater tour in 2022. Now, after winning two CMA Awards, the Mississippi native likely has his eyes on a stadium tour in the coming months. As a result, he won’t be available to provide support for Wallen’s forthcoming tour dates.

So, HARDY and Wallen’s tour partnership is coming to an end. However, they’ll likely continue working together behind the scenes. After all, the “Wait in the Truck” singer co-penned several of Wallen’s hits. His credits include “More Than My Hometown,” “Up Down,” and “Sand in My Boots.” Additionally, as he said in the post, they’re more than collaborators. They’re friends. So, it would be shocking to learn that they planned to stop working together behind the scenes.

This announcement leaves room for plenty of fan speculation. Currently, HARDY hasn’t announced any touring plans for 2024. However, some fans expect him to announce a headlining tour in the coming months. With his current popularity, it is possible that the “Truck Bed” singer will be able to expand to a stadium tour.

