HARDY Reveals Undergoing Intensive Trauma Therapy, Says He Plans to Play Fewer Shows in the Future

HARDY came to Nashville to be a songwriter. However, before long, he found himself in the studio and on stage. He spent the last few years on the road with his close friend and collaborator Morgan Wallen. Earlier this year, he announced he wouldn’t be touring with Wallen anymore. Many fans speculated that he was ready to start headlining his own tours. More recently, he proved them right when he announced his Quit!! Tour.

Fans noted that HARDY’s upcoming tour isn’t very long. It kicks off on May 30 and comes to a close on July 27. He’ll make a total of 15 stops on the trek. Recently, he appeared on the iHeart/MeatEater podcast God’s Country with The Isbell Brothers aka The Brothers Hunt. During their conversation, the “Truck Bed” singer revealed why he’s pumping the brakes on touring.

HARDY Plans to Play Fewer Shows

“I got into this artist thing so reluctantly or just so, like through the back door,” HARDY stated. “I didn’t move [to Nashville] with stars in my eyes. Once I started, it was like I couldn’t stop because I was having success. ‘Strike while the iron’s hot,’ I kept saying that.” And strike, he did. For a while, the Mississippi native was everywhere. However, after so much time on the road and a terrifying bus wreck, the glamour of the road started to wear thin.

“Finally, dude, I just got burnt out,” he admitted. “So, I’m still going to play shows, but I’m just not going to play as many in the future. It’s going to be a little more systematic,” he added.

“I’m a home guy,” he said, meaning that he would rather be home than anywhere else. “I’m always going to play shows and I love playing shows. But it got to a point where it was just too much for me. I think it was just as much the cause of my anxiety as the trauma from the bus wreck.”

HARDY also touched on how a recent therapy stint helped him come to terms with the negative effects touring was having on his mental health.

“It was amazing…I did a three-day intensive-like trauma therapy thing where it was 18 hours of therapy and over the course of three days,” he stated. “This was right after canceling the shows…. this is why I canceled the shows…through talking about stuff, I was like, and you know, I don’t love being on the road all year and playing 80, 90 shows a year…I started talking about it and, about how much it’s affected me and my mental health and everybody is different”

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

