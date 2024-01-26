HARDY’s Wife Welcomes Prayers as She Reveals Unexpected Death of Family Member Amidst a Difficult Month

Although known for singles like “One Beer,” “Wait in the Truck,” and “Give Heaven Some Hell,” HARDY’s rise in country music started years earlier as a writer. Before walking on stage, the singer helped write songs for stars like Blake Shelton, Dallas Smith, Morgan Wallen, and even Florida Georgia Line. While HARDY celebrates his rise in country music with his second studio album The Mockingbird & the Crow, the singer’s wife, Caleigh, recently asked fans for prayers after revealing some heartbreaking news about the artist.

First meeting in 2017, HARDY and Caleigh sparked a relationship that eventually led to the singer proposing in 2021. The following year, the couple married. On Thursday (January 25), Caleigh shared that her husband’s grandfather, Bobby Hardy, suddenly passed away. She wrote on Instagram, “It’s been a hard month over here for me as ya’ll might already know, but a new heartbreak came for the family this Thursday when Michael’s sweet grandpa, Bobby, passed away unexpectedly.”

Caleigh Asks Fans to Pray for HARDY

While dealing with the loss of a loved one is never easy, Caleigh continued to see the positive, writing, “Life always seems to have a way of challenging you and testing your limits when you feel like you can least handle it, but I know something great will come out of these hard times.”

With Caleigh often praising HARDY on social media, she has taken a step back in recent weeks. Her sudden absence caused fans to speculate and for some to even reach out. Thankful for their love and support, Caleigh ended her message, writing, “Those of you who have been sending sweet messages checking in and noticing my absence, thank you from the bottom of my heart – ya’ll are just the best. We would greatly appreciate any prayers for the Hardy family and his sweet grandma through this time.”

The last few months have been somewhat difficult for HARDY. Last fall, the singer discussed his ongoing struggles with mental health that caused him to suffer panic attacks. While seeking therapy, the artist reassured fans he would continue to “play shows.” For now, HARDY is scheduled to kick off his QUIT!! Tour on May 20.

