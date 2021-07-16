Harry Styles Announces Rescheduled 2021 Love On Tour

Harry Styles is finally hitting the road again. Initially planned to begin much sooner, his Love on Tour is now expected to kick off with a show in Las Vegas on September 4, featuring opener Jenny Lewis, who is booked for most of the tour run. “I could not be more excited for these shows,” the superstar shared on Instagram this week.

While some original tour dates were cancelled altogether, due to ongoing Covid concerns, many more were added—including stops in Uncasville, Nashville, and Milwaukee. “As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible,” he continued.

For the time being, the upcoming tour will only span state-side with the hope of hopping across the pond to the UK and the rest of the world happening sooner than later. “I love you all so much. I’m very excited, and I can’t wait to see you,” he added, teasing forthcoming announcements about overseas dates and “new music.”

Fans can currently register to purchase tickets through Sunday, July 18. When Styles makes a two-night stop at Madison Square Garden (October 30 and 31) for his Harryween shows, Orville Peck and Madison Cunningham will serves as openers, in lieu of Lewis.

Check out the tour dates below:

September 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 7 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

September 9 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

September 11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

September 13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

September 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

September 20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

September 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

September 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

September 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

September 29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena – NEW SHOW

October 1 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 3 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 4 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 7 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

October 8 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

October 10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

October 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

October 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

October 16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

October 21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

October 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

October 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

November 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

November 7 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

November 8 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

November 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

November 11 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

November 13 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

November 15 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

November 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

November 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

November 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum