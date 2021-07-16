Harry Styles Announces Rescheduled 2021 Love On Tour

Harry Styles is finally hitting the road again. Initially planned to begin much sooner, his Love on Tour is now expected to kick off with a show in Las Vegas on September 4, featuring opener Jenny Lewis, who is booked for most of the tour run. “I could not be more excited for these shows,” the superstar shared on Instagram this week.
While some original tour dates were cancelled altogether, due to ongoing Covid concerns, many more were added—including stops in Uncasville, Nashville, and Milwaukee. “As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. Safety guidelines will be available on the respective venue websites to ensure we can all be together as safely as possible,” he continued.
For the time being, the upcoming tour will only span state-side with the hope of hopping across the pond to the UK and the rest of the world happening sooner than later. “I love you all so much. I’m very excited, and I can’t wait to see you,” he added, teasing forthcoming announcements about overseas dates and “new music.”
Fans can currently register to purchase tickets through Sunday, July 18. When Styles makes a two-night stop at Madison Square Garden (October 30 and 31) for his Harryween shows, Orville Peck and Madison Cunningham will serves as openers, in lieu of Lewis.
Check out the tour dates below:
September 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
September 7 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
September 9 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
September 11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
September 13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
September 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
September 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
September 18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
September 20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
September 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
September 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
September 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
September 29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena – NEW SHOW
October 1 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
October 3 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 4 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 7 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
October 8 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
October 10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
October 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
October 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
October 16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
October 21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
October 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
October 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
October 27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
October 28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
October 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
November 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
November 7 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
November 8 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
November 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
November 11 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
November 13 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
November 15 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
November 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
November 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
November 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum