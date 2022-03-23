Harry Styles Announces Third Album ‘Harry’s House’ Will Drop on May 20

After several, subtle hints and a myriad of fan speculation, Harry Styles has confirmed that his third studio album will drop on May 20 of this year. The record is titled Harry’s House.

The forthecoming album will reportedly feature 13 songs, which is more than his previous two albums contained. Harry Styles in 2017 boasted 10 tracks and Fine Line, which was released in 2019, contains 12 songs.

On March 23, the international pop sensation suddenly announced the news on his Instagram page to his 43.1 million followers. The post reveals the Harry’s House album art with the simple, yet effective, caption of “Harry’s House. May 20th.”

Styles also released a 40-second trailer for the upcoming album. Watch below.

This annoucement comes after Styles was spotted filming in front of Buckingham Palace in London, England. Fans speculated that this was for a feature music video and that a new album was en route. Styles’ fans also noticed peculiar Instagram accounts that Styles began to follow. One such account, titled You Are Home, was followed by Styles and seemed to hint at the theme of his upcoming record.

The release of Harry’s House will immediately precede Styles’ European stadium tour that kicks off in June. Tour information for Love On Tour and concert tickets can be found HERE.

Now, we can all rest easy knowing that Harry Styles is indeed returning for round three.