Harry Styles Releases Video For “Daylight”

Harry Styles has joined the circus. The former One Direction member released a music video for his fan-favorite song, “Daylight.” Directed by Tanu Muino, the fun video shows the singer joining a circus, and walking around a field as he’s greeted by several other members. At one point, Styles even gets thrown from a canon as he’s dressed like a yellow bird. This is the fifth music video of his third solo studio album, Harry’s House. In the credits, Styles revealed that the video was “made with love by a creative team from Ukraine.”

Last spring, Styles introduced the world to Harry’s House with his lead single “As It Was.” The track became the number-one song of the year globally after its release. He had quite a year after not only touring around the world but headlining Coachella in April and winning Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

Continuing the unique and fun visual journey of Styles’ Harry’s House era, the video for “Daylight” follows other music videos for “Satellite” and “Music for a Sushi Restaurant.” Additionally, visuals for “As It Was,” and “Late Night Talking” were also released. In 2022, Styles surprised fans with a lower-budget video for “Daylight,” directed by James Corden, which was also released on the show.

The new video comes after Madam Tussaud just announced seven new wax figures of the singer, wearing some of his iconic Gucci outfits. The figures are spread worldwide, finding homes in Sydney, London, New York, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore, and Hollywood.

Speaking about the decision to create the figures, Angela Jobson, Madam Tussaud’s global brand director, said, “Harry is one of the biggest stars in the world right now. From filling stadiums worldwide to being a fashion influencer, there is no denying he has left a timeless mark on popular culture.”

Photo Credit: Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic