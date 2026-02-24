“He May Win”: Luke Bryan Praises ‘American Idol’ Contestant’s Unforgettable Sam Smith Cover, Which Came Amid a “Debilitating” Health Battle

Luke Bryan was more than impressed following Braden Rumfelt’s performance during American Idol‘s Hollywood Week.

Videos by American Songwriter

Before the 22-year-old took the stage, he opened up to the cameras about his ongoing health issues. Rumfelt revealed that he’s been having knee issues since he underwent surgery for two lower leg realignments.

Amid Rumfelt’s recovery, doctors warned him that he’s more susceptible to illness, which began to worry him.

“That sparked something in my head, like, ‘Oh my gosh, wash your hands constantly, don’t touch anybody, don’t let them get near you. No hugs,’” he said. “Now I’m in panic mode, like, ‘I’m going to die now.’”

“These intrusive thoughts pop into my head that aren’t real,” Rumfelt continued. “I kind of developed contamination OCD. It’s really debilitating.”

After making “huge strides” in therapy, Rumfelt turned all his focus into preparing his song for the next phase of the competition.

Braden Rumfelt Blows the American Idol Judges Away

All that prep work paid off, as Rumfelt wowed judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood with his performance of Sam Smith’s “I’m Not the Only One.”

“Braden, man, can you make it look hard next time? Just laid it in there!” Bryan said. “We knew you were special in your audition. We knew it, we felt it.”

Indeed, the judges all praised Rumfelt’s cover of Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush” during his audition. Now, Bryan told Rumfelt, “We’re here to support you. We’re here to lift you up. We want you to have fun.”

“And man, you picked the perfect song,” the country star added. “Lean in, be you, be yourself, and get ready for the ride. It’s going to be really, really special.”

After Rumfelt left the stage, Bryan turned to Underwood and said, “He may win.”

The episode ended before fans found out if Rumfelt made it through to the next round. However, the singer told the cameras, “I’m thankful for the opportunity. No matter how it turns out.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Connie Chornuk