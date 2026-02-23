Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight (February 23, 2026)?

The first phase of American Idol season 24 is officially over. Scouring the United States, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood met hundreds of aspiring artists hoping to make their dreams a reality. But only a small group got the chance to move forward to Hollywood Week, which transitioned from Hollywood to Nashville. With American Idol preparing for the next phase, here are all the details about tonight’s episode, if it is new, and what to expect.

Videos by American Songwriter

While the 2026 Winter Olympics ended on Sunday, fans might be wondering what to watch tonight. Keeping with the theme of competition, there is a new episode of American Idol airing tonight. Not wanting to hit the brakes on the season, the judges and Ryan Seacrest will help the new group of contestants navigate Hollywood Week.

Having the final round of auditions last week, 22-year-old singer Mor knew this was his only chance. Ready to give it his all, the contestants decided not to cover a classic song but an original he called “Strong.” Mor was inspired by the song after seeing pictures of his mother for the first time.

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Singer Charged in Wife’s Death]

American Idol Judges Stunned By Story Behind “Strong”

Speaking with the judges, Mor admitted to being raised by his grandmother. “I grew up calling her mom. She is an amazing woman. I was a mischievous kid — I put her through so much. She made my life feel so normal and sacrificed so much for me — she’s my rock.”

Revealing the pain behind the lyric, Mor said, “I lost my biological mom when I was two years old. My dad ended my mom’s life.”

Auditioning with such a raw song, Mor gained high praise from the judges as Underwood said, “I feel like you went somewhere else when you were singing — it’s like we weren’t here — in a good way.” Getting a ticket to Hollywood, Mor received another surprise when his grandmother appeared to celebrate his success.

With the road to American Idol stardom just getting started, don’t miss a new episode airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Connie Chornuk/Disney via Getty Images)